DiMe and ATA's IMPACT Initiative Launches Toolkit to Enable Effective V1C Care Transitions

BOSTON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IMPACT - the virtual-first care (V1C) initiative hosted by the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) and the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) - launched the Effective V1C Care Transitions Toolkit, a robust set of resources that shows the field what effective V1C care transitions look like and how to successfully integrate them into our current health care system. A free launch event is open to the public tomorrow, June 28, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. ET, to learn more about the toolkit and how leaders in the field are already using its resources to manage patient care.

The global pandemic prompted millions of healthcare professionals to utilize virtual care options, and while life may be trending back to normal, patients are demanding more accessible care options. Telehealth usage is currently 38 times pre-pandemic levels and some estimates predict that 70.6 million Americans will use remote patient monitoring tools by 2025.

"V1C is likely the greatest opportunity of our lifetimes to redefine healthcare and improve lives," said Jennifer Goldsack, CEO at DiMe. "However, this opportunity will be squandered if it remains separate from the traditional health care system. IMPACT focused on developing resources to enable efficient care transitions to, from, and between V1C providers to ensure that V1C is not just another silo of healthcare. By weaving virtual care into established and new venues of care we will enhance care coordination and user experience across the board as well as drive improvements in access, equity, effectiveness, and efficiency."

As defined by IMPACT's inaugural project in 2021, V1C is medical care for an individual or a community accessed through digital interactions, guided by a clinician, and integrated into a person's everyday life. It's not "virtual only;" it's about considering and incorporating virtual options when they benefit a patient and his, her, or their care team. The new IMPACT Effective V1C Care Transitions Toolkit accounts for this notion and provides a foundation for building a relationship between V1C and the rest of the healthcare system. The suite of resources walks users through foundational care activities along a patient journey, including the referral and intake of new patients into V1C, ongoing co-management of patients by multiple providers, and downstream referral for necessary services and procedures. The resources include:

A Guide to Effective V1C Care Transitions

Principles for engaging informal care partners and using a tech stack for effective V1C care transitions

Quickstart guides for V1C providers, as well as their brick-and-mortar and payor partners

Over a dozen case studies showing examples of how V1C care transitions are done well and can be integrated today

"The pandemic shone a light on the benefits of health tech to facilitate virtual care. This catalyzed momentum and acceptance, both from the population at large but also public regulators," said CareHive CEO Ronald Dixon. "But there is a full continuum of technology-enabled, data- and AI-driven health tech on our horizon which can position V1C to effectively address chronic, long-term, and post-acute care, while streamlining processes and reducing costs. I'm happy to be partnering with IMPACT to develop, organize, and distribute resources for providers, funders, policymakers, and more to improve care."

This work is a critically important first step to unlocking the promises of V1C to transform health care – and there is still much more to be done. IMPACT welcomes new members to its community annually through an open call period beginning in July 2022. Interested organizations can sign up for an information session .

About IMPACT: Hosted by the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) and the American Telemedicine Association (ATA), vIrtual first Medical PrActice CollaboraTion ("IMPACT") is a pre-competitive collaboration of leading digital health companies, investors, payors, and consultants dedicated to supporting virtual-first medical organizations and their commitment to patient-centric care. To become a member, visit impact.dimesociety.org to learn more and inquire today .

About the Digital Medicine Society: DiMe is a global non-profit and the professional home for all members of the digital medicine community. Together, we tackle the toughest digital medicine challenges, develop clinical-quality resources on a technology timeline, and deliver these actionable resources to the field via open-source channels and educational programs. Join us to advance the ethical, effective, equitable, and safe use of digital medicine to redefine healthcare and improve lives.

