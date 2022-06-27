Twin Bridge Capital Partners Closes Fifth Flagship Fund with More Than $880 Million in Commitments

Twin Bridge Capital Partners Closes Fifth Flagship Fund with More Than $880 Million in Commitments

Oversubscribed Pacific Street Fund V to Continue Investing in Top Lower Middle Market Funds and Co-Investments

CHICAGO, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Bridge Capital Partners ("Twin Bridge") a private equity firm that targets investments in the North American small and lower middle market, today announced it closed its fifth flagship lower middle market fund, Pacific Street Fund V, L.P. ("Fund V"), with more than $880 million in capital commitments. Fund V was oversubscribed and exceeded its $800 million target.

Twin Bridge Capital Partners (PRNewswire)

"We believe the small and lower middle markets will continue to provide the best risk reward balance as these companies typically have multiple avenues to value creation," said Brian Gallagher, Partner at Twin Bridge. "Manager selection is critical in these uncertain markets, and we are grateful to our limited partners who have expressed confidence in our ability to recognize opportunity and create value."

Twin Bridge has raised over $3.9 billion in capital and has invested in more than 200 funds and co-investments since the firm's inception in 2005. Fund V will continue to invest in a diversified mix of top performing lower middle market buyout funds targeting between $400 million and $2 billion in investor commitments, and co-investments alongside the fund sponsors. Similar to prior Pacific Street Series funds, Fund V will allocate between $25-$35 million for fund investments, and between $10-$25 million for co-investments, and will be well diversified by vintage, investment type, sector/industry, and geography.

Fund V received commitments from a broad and diversified list of endowments, foundations, corporate pension plans, family offices, registered investment advisors, and high-net-worth individuals, many that have invested with Twin Bridge previously.

Twin Bridge's Pacific Street Fund V has closed on 25 investments including Carousel Capital Partners VI, L.P. and Shamrock Capital Growth Fund V, L.P.

The firm's prior Pacific Street fund, Pacific Street IV, L.P. closed in 2017 with $779 million in commitments.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Twin Bridge.

About Twin Bridge Capital Partners

Twin Bridge Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm with deep experience investing in the North American small and lower middle market buyout industry. The Firm seeks to invest in leveraged buyout funds and equity co-investments across multiple industries. Twin Bridge has raised more than $3.9 billion in capital since its founding in 2005. More information is available at www.twinbridgecapital.com.

Investor Contact:

Twin Bridge Capital Partners

Darren Pearl

Head of Investor Relations

312-284-5608

dpearl@twinbridgecapital.com

Media Contact:

KWM Communications

Kellie Walsh

914-315-6072

kwalsh@kwmcommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Twin Bridge Capital Partners