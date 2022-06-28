Boardable Scales for Next Stage of Growth, Promotes Jeff Middlesworth to CEO

Middlesworth to lead comprehensive board management software to scale

INDIANAPOLIS, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardable , a SaaS board management solution with over 2,000 customers, announces the promotion of its President, Jeff Middlesworth, to CEO. Boardable founder and outgoing CEO, Jeb Banner, will remain involved with the company in his founder role.

Boardable is an online board management and meetings platform. (PRNewsfoto/Boardable) (PRNewswire)

"I'm thrilled to move into the CEO role and am committed to executing on strategy by growing the business quickly and efficiently through investing in Boardable's product and service delivery," said Middlesworth.

Middlesworth, who joined Boardable in February of 2020 as CPO, will accelerate the company into a new era of growth by expanding into new markets, partnerships, and enterprise sales while enhancing the customer experience. He brings more than 20 years of SaaS, product management, and executive leadership experience to the role, having held leadership positions at high-growth companies such as ExactTarget, Salesforce, Branding Brand, and Emma.

"I remain very bullish and excited for the future of Boardable," Banner said. "I couldn't think of a better person to take over the reins for me. Jeff is not only equipped with the necessary skill set and experience, but he also understands the importance of being a values-driven business and putting people first."

To learn more about Boardable and its offerings, visit www.boardable.com .

About Boardable:

Boardable is a SaaS board management solution that centralizes and transforms the entire meeting life cycle for boards of directors, committees, and teams. Founded in 2016 by nonprofit leaders and founders, Boardable has a mission to improve board engagement for nonprofit and for-profit organizations. Boardable is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. Learn more at www.boardable.com .

Media Contact:

BLASTmedia for Boardable

317.806.1900

boardable@blastmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boardable