Cars.com: 88% of Holiday Travelers Remain Committed to Their July Fourth Road Trip Despite High Fuel Costs

Independence Day Vacationers Find Pump Price Relief With Shorter Distances, Carpools and American-Made Fuel Efficient Vehicles

CHICAGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey by the car-shopping marketplace Cars.com™ (NYSE: CARS) reveals that while 88% of American travelers plan to drive to their holiday destinations over Independence Day weekend, more than three-fourths say record-high gas prices have impacted plans, with many opting to stay closer to home or bring friends along to help chip in at the pump¹.

Distance is the predominant sacrifice. More than half of those surveyed say they'll be driving a shorter distance due to fuel costs¹, and while 62% of 2021 respondents said their goal was to get "as far from the house as possible" last Fourth of July², this year, 68% of road trippers will stay within 50 miles of home¹.

Continuing a Memorial Day travel trend, 45% of Fourth of July travelers will bring company along to offset the cost of gas, and the number surpasses 50% for those between 18-34 and those with a household income below $50,000¹.

"Road tripping for the Fourth of July is an American tradition, and understandably, gas prices are at the forefront of any road tripper's mind right now. Pent-up demand for travel is pushing vacationers to get creative with their road-trip strategies to curb costs rather than forgo their adventures completely," said Jenni Newman, Cars.com editor-in-chief. "Every little bit helps, but one of the biggest factors is fuel efficiency, and fortunately, there are a variety of vehicle options on the market for all lifestyles that will help maximize mpg, including many that are made right here in the USA."

Cars.com recently released its 2022 American-Made Index (AMI) , which features 95 cars that contribute most to the U.S. economy based on criteria ranging from U.S. factory jobs and manufacturing plants to parts sourcing. The index gives shoppers information to purchase the most American-made vehicles and direct their economic impact closer to home.

The Top 10 Most Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Appearing in This Year's Cars.com American-Made Index Include³:

Ranking (best MPG) American-Made Index Ranking Model on Cars.com's American-Made Index Version With Best MPG 1 65 Toyota Camry Hybrid (HEV) Camry Hybrid LE 2 56 Lexus ES Hybrid (HEV) ES 300h 3 90 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid RAV4 Hybrid 4 79 Honda CR-V Hybrid CR-V Hybrid 5 95 Hyundai Elantra Elantra SE 6 91 Honda Civic Civic EX 7 51 Toyota Sienna (HEV) Sienna with Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) 8 72 Toyota Highlander Hybrid (HEV) Highlander Hybrid with FWD 9 92 Toyota Corolla Corolla Hatchback SE with CVT 10 83 Nissan Rogue Rogue S and SV with FWD

To view the complete American Made Index, visit Cars.com/AMI , and to learn more about the recent Independence Day travel survey, great deals and other car-buying tips and tricks, please visit Cars.com/News .

¹Cars.com consumer survey, fielded June 14-17, 2022; 1,670 responses

²Cars.com survey conducted June 24-25, 2021; 1,013 responses

³Top 10 Cars.com American-Made Index vehicles with best mpg based on the trim/equipment for each model using data from the EPA

