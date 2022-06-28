New Board of Directors at Data Dynamics: Agam Upadhyay, Global CTO from GSK (Formerly GlaxoSmithKline)

TEANECK, N.J., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Dynamics , the leader in Unified Unstructured Data Management, today announced the addition of Agam Upadhyay to its Board of Directors. Agam currently serves as Global CTO and head of Global Product & Technology organization of GSK (formerly GlaxoSmithKline) and comes with extensive strategic management, innovation and operations experience across consulting, life sciences, and financial services. Agam will join industry veterans David Reilly, Andy Monshaw, Randy Seidl, and Henri Richard on the Data Dynamics Board.

With over 23 years of experience, Agam Upadhyay has worked with top industry players in various technological domains, including Eli Lilly & Company, Johnson & Johnson, BNY Mellon, and Ernst & Young. As a Global CTO at GSK, he is responsible for driving strategy, innovation and operations for technologies and platforms, including tech infrastructure & cloud hosting services, global network services, enterprise service management, digital workplace services, data, enterprise architecture, and data management product engineering, global ERP, Corporate applications and more.

"We are honored and pleased to welcome Agam Upadhyay to our Board of Directors," said Piyush Mehta, CEO of Data Dynamics. "We continue to expand our Board with visionary leaders that can help us accelerate our journey to bring data democratization via our Unified Unstructured Data Management Platform."

"I am thrilled to join Data Dynamics as a member of the Board," said Agam Upadhyay. "With Data Dynamics, organizations can leverage a holistic Data Management Platform to extract the ultimate value from data stored in a governed, secured, and optimized manner. I look forward to working with my fellow Board members to provide strategic guidance to Piyush and the management team."

"We are delighted to welcome Agam Upadhyay to the Board," said Andy Monshaw, Chairman of the Board, Data Dynamics. "Agam is an accomplished leader in the field of technology with deep experience in business strategy, platforms, and technology innovation. We look forward to his expertise and support to take Data Dynamics to the next level."

Data Dynamics is a leading provider of enterprise data management solutions, helping organizations structure unstructured data with their Unified Unstructured Data Management Platform. Proven in over 26 Fortune 100 companies, the platform is a one-stop solution that enables organizations to unlock data-driven insights, secure data, ensure compliance & governance and drive hybrid cloud data management.

