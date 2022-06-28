Self-expression, Confidence and Affordability are Among Top Emotions Experienced During Eyewear Purchases

New data from Eyebuydirect dives into American shopping habits for eyewear

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has released the results of its latest commissioned research study, unveiling the American consumer's current relationship with and sentiment towards purchasing eyewear (prescription, sunglasses, blue-light, readers, etc.)

The study, commissioned through independent third-party research firm YouGov, also cements what many retailers have reported – today's consumer is looking to set themselves apart. Everyone has a different preference on what they want and how they want a product to make them feel. These ideals can change in an instant, but the research revealed, overall, eyewear buyers feel largely positive when purchasing a new pair of glasses – with confident (28%), happy (28%), stylish (25%) and smart (20%) ranking in the top five feelings for consumers.

Individuality and self-expression are also important for the consumer. According to the survey, 30% of buyers choose and purchase eyewear that reflects their individuality.

While consumer sentiment towards purchasing glasses is overwhelmingly positive, it's important to note that the emotional connection won't always result in a purchase.

Consumers also value affordability – one-third (33%) find eyewear too expensive and stick to budget brands. Over one-third (39%) of eyewear buyers only choose and purchase eyewear that is affordable and over a quarter (28%) say that if eyewear were less expensive, they would buy more styles.

"Reaching the American consumer is a daunting task and to do it correctly, it's crucial retailers – eyewear or otherwise –understand the wants and needs of their target customers," said Jim Merk, Brand Director at Eyebuydirect. "When it comes to eyewear; affordability and individuality are key and something we provide every day at EyeBuyDirect. Consumers can find unique frames to match their mood, personality and more at affordable and low prices."

Methodology

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1079 adults, among whom 714 were eyeglass wearers/purchasers. Fieldwork was undertaken between June 13-14, 2022. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

