The Skin Center's Top 5 Dermal Filler Trends

Recognized as a Top 10 Provider of Juvéderm filler in the nation, The Skin Center reveals its most in-demand filler treatments and techniques.

PITTSBURGH, Pa., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our practice has seen an increase in dermal filler patients of all ages, from women in their 20s to 60s and beyond," says Greg Sanker, CEO of The Skin Center, Pittsburgh's leading medical spa with seven state-of-the-art clinics across the region. The Skin Center is also recognized as a Top 10 Provider of Juvéderm fillers in the nation, out of over 30,000 cosmetic providers, by Allergan Aesthetics, the makers of Juvéderm. "Our team of aesthetic medical experts administered over 4,800 filler treatments in 2021 and we're projected to do even more this year," he adds.

Rachel Gill, Expert Injector at The Skin Center, discusses dermal fillers with her patient. (PRNewswire)

Dermal fillers have evolved greatly over the past years, now available in various formulas specifically designed to treat different areas of the face and provide natural-looking, long-lasting results. "The biggest shift we've seen is the desire to treat multiple areas of the face, which requires more than one syringe and type of filler," explains Rachel Gill, a seasoned nurse injector at The Skin Center. Here are the top five filler trends at The Skin Center.

1. Liquid facelift—no knife required. Baby boomers make up The Skin Center's largest percentage of filler patients, and most are concerned with creases around the nose and mouth and sagging in the cheek area. "To treat these concerns, we inject a denser filler along the cheekbone, which subtly lifts the midface, reduces the depth of folds and gives a more youthful appearance . This often requires more than one syringe of filler, " explains Gill.

2. Plump and hydrate the lips. Just this past year alone, The Skin Center has seen over a 30% increase in lip filler patients, which is the most popular filler treatment among patients in their 30s. "To add soft, subtle volume to lips, we use lighter fillers. A small amount of filler delivers beautiful, natural results," says Gill.

3. Facial contouring. Another popular request among our clients is to add definition to certain areas of the face like the cheekbones, nose or chin. Carefully injected filler in these areas can help restore balance and symmetry to the face" says Gill.

4. Define the jawline. "Many patients are requesting a more defined jawline, which can be achieved with filler injections. Sharpening the jawline, in some patients, can even reduce the appearance of jowls," says Gill.

5. Go makeup-free more often. Perhaps the most surprising, yet universally most relatable filler trend is the desire to wear less makeup, especially during the hot, humid summer months. Hyaluronic acid is a substance our bodies produce that attracts water and helps keep our skin hydrated. Unfortunately, our body's natural hyaluronic acid decreases as we age. Our most popular fillers are made of hyaluronic acid. In addition to providing lift and volume where needed, fillers can also help hydrate and firm the skin, giving a natural glow without makeup," explains Gill.

