ILLUSIVE IGNITES INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION AMIDST GROWING WORLDWIDE DEMAND

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusive, the leader in identity risk management, today announced the appointment of four new executive hires since the launch of Illusive Spotlight™ has driven great interest and adoption of the solution. Illusive has appointed Kristen Twining as VP of Sales - Americas, and Carlos Ferro as VP of Sales - EMEA and APAC to support the company's rapid sales growth. The company further strengthened its leadership with the appointment of Sarit Kozokin as VP of Product Management and Meny Duek as VP of R&D to propel its agile product development.

"Illusive is solving a problem that others cannot by focusing on protecting identity security vulnerabilities, which has galvanized worldwide demand for our solution," said Ofer Israeli, founder and CEO, Illusive. "There is a growing interest in Illusive SpotlightTM as our customers come to appreciate that stopping the menace of ransomware requires eliminating the identity security vulnerabilities related to those attacks."

Illusive's platform is a full lifecycle identity threat detection and response solution. Illusive Spotlight™ automatically and continuously discovers and mitigates privileged identity risks while Illusive Shadow™ protects against identity risks that can't be readily remediated. Despite the deployment of privileged account management (PAM), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and other identity and access management (IAM) solutions, research from Illusive reveals that exploitable identity risks are present on 1 in 6 enterprise endpoints.

Carlos Ferro joins Illusive as VP of Sales - EMEA and APAC, to guide and grow Illusive's presence in Europe. Carlos has more than 20 years of experience leading cross-functional teams, establishing operations, and achieving business objectives in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America. Prior to joining Illusive, Carlos served as VP of Sales at Thycotic, where he set operations in EMEA and APAC. Carlos has also held leadership positions in Symantec, Altiris, and Novell.

Kristen Twining joins Illusive as VP of Sales - Americas, where she will develop, grow, and lead Illusive's presence in North America. Kristen has more than 16 years of demonstrable sales experience. Prior to Illusive, Kristen was VP of Business Development at FireMon, where she achieved double-digit demand and ARR growth. Previously, Kristen served as VP of North America Inside Sales for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

"Kristen and Carlos are both extremely passionate about leadership and are eager to accelerate our growth and to inspire their teams to thrive in this rapidly growing market," said Israeli. "Identity is the number one attack vector, and both Carlos and Kristen are motivated by a true desire to help our customers find and fix their vulnerable identities."

Sarit Kozokin joins Illusive as VP of Product Management, where she leads Illusive's product team with a specialization in product strategy, development, operations and launch. Sarit has more than 20 years of technology experience with a focus on software development, SaaS, and cybersecurity. Prior to Illusive, Sarit was Head of Product at Cyberint, Director of Product Strategy at Checkmarx, and Portfolio and Business Operations Manager, Product Management at IBM.

Meny Duek joins Illusive as VP of Research and Development, where he is responsible for driving excellence in technology. Meny has more than a decade of experience managing global organizations and large-scale engineering teams. Prior to Illusive, Meny was VP of Engineering in the Cloud Service division of Salesforce, where he managed a team of 150 engineers.

"Meny and Sarit are the perfect fit for Illusive because they have a proven track record of innovation in product development," said Israeli, "Illusive has a long history of industry accolades for our innovative solutions, but what is really exciting is how many new features and services we will continue to roll out to our customers. Illusive is in the business of discovery, but you haven't seen anything yet!"

lllusive continuously discovers and automatically remediates privileged identity risks that are exploited in all ransomware and other cyberattacks. Despite best-practice investments to protect identities, including deployment of PAM and MFA, 1 in 6 enterprise endpoints holds exploitable identity risks.

Illusive makes it easy for security teams to get visibility into the vulnerable identities sprawled across an organization's endpoints and servers, then eliminate them or deploy deception-based detection techniques as a compensating control to stop attackers. Illusive has participated in over 140 red team exercises and has never lost one!

Founded by nation state attackers, Illusive's technology is trusted by large global financial companies, retailers, services organizations, and pharmaceutical companies.

