PlantX's Canadian Location XMarket Squamish Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company") recently celebrated the one year anniversary of its Squamish brick-and-mortar location with an all-day celebration, including giveaways, free samples, live music, and a barbecue sponsored by plant-based food company, Future Farm.

PlantX's one year anniversary in Squamish BC (CNW Group/PlantX Life Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Future Farm sponsored the barbecue, allowing PlantX to provide complimentary vegan hot dogs and hamburgers to all attendees. As part of the one year anniversary celebration, the Company invited local vegan companies (Sea Cider, Solfeggio, and Oat of the Ordinary) to hand out samples and discuss their product lines. PlantX employees and event attendees enjoyed live music by Street Car Alley, a band composed of locals from both Squamish and Vancouver.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the one-year anniversary of our Squamish location with partners like Future Farm. The event was a major success resulting in substantially increased business for our Squamish location on that date," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "The Squamish location is home to The Locavore Bar & Grill, XMarket Squamish, and PlantX's West Coast warehouse / distribution center. With so many different verticals and revenue streams, this location is an integral part of the success we've seen over the first year."

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

The Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/ .

To visit the Company's YouTube channel, click here .

