Winston & Strawn Offers Travel Reimbursement for Out-of-State Abortion Services

CHICAGO, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced that the Firm will reimburse travel expenses for personnel who have to travel out-of-state to obtain an abortion.

The Firm initiated this policy following the recent Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. As a result of that decision, the right to an abortion is now determined under state law.

The Firm communicated this development to all of its personnel.

"Our decision to implement this benefit reflects Winston & Strawn's commitment to equal access to abortion for everyone at the Firm," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald.

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

