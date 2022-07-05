AYESHA CURRY BRINGS SWEET JULY TO THE PALACE HOTEL

Pop Up Shop & Specialty Tea Experience Launch

at San Francisco's Most Historic Hotel

Saturday, July 9, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayesha Curry brings her signature Sweet July brand to the Palace Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel in San Francisco. On Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 12:00pm, the renowned restaurateur, chef, 2x New York Times best-selling author, philanthropist, television host and producer – opens a Sweet July Pop-Up Shop in the Palace and launches her specialty Sweet July Tea experience in The Garden Court.

Ayesha Curry (PRNewswire)

"Afternoon Tea at the Palace is truly a magical experience" Ayesha Curry

The Sweet July Pop-Up Shop is an extension of Ayesha's flagship store based in Oakland, California. "For the first time, we're expanding the Sweet July experience to San Francisco, and we couldn't be more excited to be collaborating with the iconic Palace Hotel." Commented Ayesha Curry.

Sweet July helps people find joy and gratitude in life's everyday moments, both in the stories featured and the products offered. The Palace location will continue to celebrate those moments by offering Sweet July brand products alongside the best premium products from Black-owned companies and local Bay Area makers. Design elements will be carried over from the Oakland flagship, to make the Pop-Up feel as much like "home" as possible. Those who have experienced the Oakland store will recognize the characteristic mural along the wall which features Lignum vitae blooms, Jamaica's national flower, an homage to Ayesha Curry's roots. The space will also incorporate natural elements and textures, bringing the outside in to make it a comfortable, relaxing space.

The setting for Ayesha Curry's Sweet July Tea will be the Palace Hotel's landmark dining venue – The Garden Court. Afternoon Tea at the Palace embodies the true spirit of Sweet July. Since 1910, generations of locals and visitors have gathered in The Garden Court to celebrate special moments and enjoy this beloved tradition. "Afternoon Tea at the Palace is truly a magical experience" Commented Ayesha Curry. "It's been a dream to be able to collaborate with their award-winning chefs on the menu. I can't think of a more perfect setting to feature our delicious Sweet July teas and coffees. Our goal was to make it as special and memorable as possible, and we can't wait for everyone to enjoy it."

The menu offers a delicious blend of The Garden Court favorites infused with recipes hand selected by Ayesha herself from the pages of Sweet July magazine. Featured recipes will include Mini Crab Cake Sandwiches with Avocado Sauce, "Savory S'mores" and Caramel Pecan Cheesecake Bites. Also on the menu will be the dessert Sweet July is most known for, their signature bread pudding, a beloved staple served at their Oakland café.

"The Palace is honored to partner with Ayesha Curry and celebrate Sweet July" stated Clifton Clark, General Manager of the Palace Hotel. "It is so fitting that our legacy hotel is witness to Ms. Curry building her legacy. This is a wonderful gift to share with our guests and all who visit San Francisco. We are extremely proud that the Palace is home to these very special Sweet July experiences."

Sweet July Tea will be served in The Garden Court on Saturday July 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2022 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. $90 Adults | $55 Children. Reservations are required and can be made at opentable.com or by calling 415-546-5089.

The Sweet July Pop-Up Shop will be open daily throughout the month of July from 9:30AM to 6:30PM.

The Palace Hotel is located at 2 New Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA 94105. 415-512-1111 sfpalace.com.

The Garden Court at the Palace Hotel, San Francisco (PRNewswire)

Palace Hotel, San Francisco (PRNewswire)

