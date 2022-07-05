RALEIGH, N.C., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Century Spirits, a growing brand company at the forefront of spirits innovation that launches unique products using their proprietary blending and filtration techniques, today announced the appointment of Rob Mason and Anthony Moniello as Co-Chief Executive Officers and Jenny Gates as EVP of Finance and Strategy.

Next Century Spirits (PRNewsfoto/Next Century Spirits) (PRNewswire)

Next Century Spirits, A Leading Full-Service Distilled Spirits Company, Announces Leadership Changes

Appointment of Co-Chief Executive Officers

As of July 1st, Rob Mason will have primary responsibility for NCS Operations, R&D, Beverage Development and International Expansion while Anthony Moniello will have primary responsibility for all domestic Sales, Marketing and Business Development. Jointly, they will have responsibility for company strategic development, planning and reporting.

"During their time at NCS, Rob and Anthony have demonstrated clear leadership skills and have added significant expertise to our company's operations," said Chairman of the Board, Matthew Bronfman. "They have worked effectively and cooperatively together and have gained a clear understanding of NCS's potential and position in the Spirits marketplace." Chairman Bronfman continued: "We are very pleased with the development of NCS's business to date and believe that Rob and Anthony are prepared to take our company to the next level of success!"

"We are excited about the long-term growth potential and continued innovation opportunities at Next Century Spirits," said Mason. "Anthony and I are committed to maximizing value today and far into the future." Moniello added, "With so many amazing projects in the pipeline and impactful brands like Caddy Cocktails, Creek Water Whiskey and Bear Fight American Single Malt Whiskey already in the market, I couldn't be more proud of what we are building. It is just a bonus to be able to lead in tandem with such a great partner like Rob."

Jenny Gates Appointed EVP - Finance and Corporate Strategy

In conjunction with Anthony and Rob's promotion to Co-CEO, Jenny Gates has been promoted to Executive Vice President—Finance and Corporate Strategy.

Ron Bernstein, Director, states, "Jenny has done an excellent job and has been instrumental in our diversification from a B2B product focus to a B2C brand portfolio." Bernstein continues, "Jenny has been extremely effective in industry outreach, raising the profile of Next Century Spirits while seeking out strategic partners in every facet of the business."

"I'm excited to take on an expanded role at NCS and help sharpen our focus," said Gates. "We have significant momentum, great partners with our current brand portfolio, and we look forward to using that momentum to drive growth strategically."

Chairman Bronfman states "On behalf of the Board of Directors, we thank Founding Director, and former CEO, Scott Bolin for his vision and many contributions that have allowed NCS to successfully develop to its current state of opportunity. Additionally, we are pleased that Scott will serve as a consultant to the company in the coming months."

About Rob Mason

Rob joined NCS in April of 2021 and has served as Chief Operating Officer since then. Prior to joining NCS, he had 17 years of combined industry experience with Diageo and Beam Suntory where he served in a leadership capacity across the Beam Suntory whiskey portfolio. Rob began his career at Procter and Gamble in Cincinnati and Geneva, Switzerland before earning an MBA at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Anthony Moniello

Anthony also joined NCS in April 2021 when he was appointed Chief Commercial Officer of NCS and Chief Executive Officer of Creek Water Whiskey. Prior to joining NCS, Anthony spent nine years in various leadership positions at Diageo, including management responsibility for their Gin, Rum and Tequila segments. Prior to Diageo, Anthony owned and led a consulting firm for the service industry, High Life Entertainment & Marketing, serving as its CEO and President for 9+ years.

About Jenny Gates

Jenny also joined NCS in April 2021 and has served as Chief Strategy Officer since then. Prior to joining NCS, Jenny spent eight years with Pernod Ricard USA where she served in a variety of leadership positions, including as Vice President, Project Management and Strategy. Prior to joining Pernod, Jenny served in several finance related positions, including with Deloitte Consulting and UBS Investment Bank.

About Next Century Spirits

Next Century spirits creates unique brands that resonate with consumers' varied occasions and lifestyles. Using proprietary blending and filtration techniques, NCS develops differentiated products to toast every moment (small or large) worth celebrating! Whether it's through their own brands or through collaborations with notable partners, Next Century Spirits is a leader at the forefront of spirits innovation.

To learn more about our services and more, please visit https://nextcenturyspirits.com/ and or check us out on Instagram or Facebook.

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman – Next Century Spirits

taylor@theindustrycollective.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Next Century Spirits