STOW IT- The Airbnb for Car Storage- Is Looking for Hosts in Atlanta

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STOW IT, a Colorado-based start-up, has become the largest vehicle storage provider in Denver, returning over $200 million to the city. STOW IT works with locals that have extra space to connect with those who need storage for cars, boats, RVs, and other vehicle storage. They are expanding nationwide and looking to bring those with extra space passive income through vehicle storage.

Becoming a STOW IT Host

Any business or individual with extra space can become a host on STOW IT. The company features many different types of hosts with different types of spaces including:

Commercial Storage

Individually Owned Storage

STOW IT Host Benefits

Being a host on STOW IT is super convenient because they offer the following to make renting out your space simple:

Reservation booking

Payment processing

Guaranteed payments: you will always get paid on time, even if your renter is late on their payment

Hands-on support from their experienced customer service team

How to Become a Host

Listing your space on STOW IT is very easy. Within ten minutes you can have your space listed on STOW IT and automatically marketed to their 15,000 plus individuals who visit their site each month. You control every aspect of renting your space out, how much you make, and what items you can store.

If you have extra space and you are looking to make passive income from it, you can sign up to become a host here.

