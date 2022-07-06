CalypsoAI Recognized as a Cool Vendor in AI Core Technologies by Gartner®

CalypsoAI's independent testing and validation solution enables efficient, secure deployment of trustworthy AI.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CalypsoAI, the leader in building trust in artificial intelligence (AI) through independent testing and validation, announced that it has been named a 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendor in the "Cool Vendors™ for AI Core Technologies–Scaling AI in the Enterprise."

According to the Gartner report, "two in five organizations that are already using AI have had an AI privacy breach or security incident. Of those, one in four were malicious attacks." Additionally, the report recommends to data and analytics leaders tasked with AI implementation to "Explore the breadth of solutions that address your priorities such as faster model development, ModelOps, data quality, AI explainability and security."

CalypsoAI's independent testing and validation solution, VESPR Validate, benchmarks model performance against adversarial threats and other anomalies and obstructions. Attacks on AI systems have already been widely documented, and many organizations have not yet invested in tools to secure their AI. As these risks intensify and new threats are introduced, CalypsoAI's solution will be critical in scaling and securing AI.

The Gartner report calls securing AI one of the "mission-critical" priorities of data and analytics leaders and outlines that it's "essential to operationalize AI successfully in the enterprise." The report goes on to state, "Traditionally, companies find themselves behind on security measures, and unfortunately, they don't take security seriously until they experience their first breach or compromise. Most organizations are not even aware that benign actors can cause severe damage just by mistake."

Following this recognition, Neil Serebryany, CalypsoAI CEO, said, "We are thrilled to be recognized as a Cool Vendor in AI by Gartner. We feel this marks a major moment in the growth and evolution of CalypsoAI. We support the democratization of model testing, providing independent testing and validation of models to enable trust in AI. This empowers decision-makers & leaders to deploy their AI with confidence, efficiency, and speed."

About CalypsoAI

CalypsoAI's mission is to build trust in AI through independent testing and validation. We solve one of the biggest issues facing AI: machine learning models not getting deployed into production. Through CalypsoAI's automated testing and validation solution, decision-makers gain the performance visibility needed to confidently deploy their models into production. This ensures the success of AI strategy while drastically reducing the amount of risk, time, and money spent to manually test and validate models. CalypsoAI was founded in Silicon Valley by DARPA, NASA, and DoD veterans. For more information, visit calypsoai.com.

