Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice Named #1 Legal Adviser to Activist Investors Worldwide in Bloomberg H1 2022 Activism League Tables

Advised on 96 Activist Engagements with Stakes Worth $13.1 Billion in 2022

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP announced today that it has continued its global dominance as the top global legal adviser, a position held since the inception of the rankings. Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice advised on 96 global activist engagements, creating an impressive gap with more than three times as many engagements as the next highest ranking law firm. Notably, Olshan is also ranked #1 Top Activist Adviser for campaigns at companies across all market capitalizations, including <$1b, $1b+, and $5b+ targets. Representing the top financial, legal, IR and proxy solicitor advisers in the global shareholder activism market, the Bloomberg Global Activism League Tables are the definitive publication of Activism advisory rankings.

"Olshan continues to be the dominant go-to firm around the globe for activist investors." Andrew Freedman

"Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice has consistently received #1 rankings across the board in every league table and publication that covers shareholder activism, and Bloomberg's activist rankings are but the latest indicator that Olshan continues to be the dominant go-to firm around the globe for activist investors," noted Andrew Freedman, Co-Head of Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice.

In addition to the Bloomberg Global Activism League Table, Olshan's #1 ranking is highlighted in league tables and publications, including FactSet, , Refinitiv Global Shareholder Activism Scorecard and Activist Insight Monthly, and top legal directories, including Chambers USA and Legal 500.

About Olshan

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.

