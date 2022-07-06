PURECARS PARTICPATES IN SUBARU OF AMERICA'S COORDINATED PAID SEARCH PILOT PROGRAM

ATLANTA, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCars, a leading provider of digital marketing technology and services for automotive dealers, today announced it has been selected to participate in Subaru of America Inc.'s Coordinated Search Pilot Program. The program is designed to improve alignment between dealer advertising and Subaru's search strategy, in order to increase dealer advertising efficiency and coverage of new vehicle shoppers.

(PRNewsfoto/PureCars) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to team with Subaru of America as a certified partner in their Coordinated Search Pilot Program," said Stephane Ferri, CEO at PureCars. "Our industry-leading digital advertising solutions will offer Subaru retailers access to a variety of advertising channels, powered by cutting-edge technology. The team at PureCars brings incredible experience to our dealer partners and we look forward to the opportunity to collaborate and drive results for Subaru retailers across the country."

Subaru retailers can now partner with PureCars for a variety of digital advertising solutions, regardless of their current website provider. Those solutions include search, display, social, video, OTT/CTV, and fixed operations advertising. Aligning these retailer advertising initiatives closely with OEM advertising will reduce competitive ads, resulting in reduced ad dollars wasted. Subaru retailers also get the added benefit of complete turnkey submission for SAF funds.

Subaru retailers will also gain the benefit of PureCars' premier advertising partnerships, which include industry leaders such as Google, Meta, Amazon, Oracle, Microsoft, Disney+ Hulu, Waze, and others. PureCars was recently named a 2022 Google Premier Partner, a designation that is now only given out amongst the top 3% of Google Partners in the U.S.

Subaru retailers can now enroll in the program at https://www.subarucertifieddigital.com/#

About PureCars

Since 2007, PureCars has helped thousands of dealers improve their advertising effectiveness, lower ad costs per unit sold and per repair order. Through our unique combination of advanced advertising solutions, digital merchandising and market analytics, we provide dealers and partners with best-in-class solutions that increase efficiency and profitability. We are a certified digital provider for 16 OEMs in the U.S. and 1 in Canada, compliant with 40+ brands and serve 65 of the top 100 dealer groups in North America. To learn more, please visit http://www.purecars.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PureCars