Ateliere Wins Globee® in the 2nd Annual 2022 Disruptor Company Awards

Ateliere Named Gold Globee Winner for Information Technology Cloud/SaaS Category

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. , July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ateliere Creative Technologies, an industry leading cloud-native media supply chain company delivering software to orchestrate flexible, timely and cost-efficient production workflow and distribution, announced today that it was named a gold winner in the Information Technology Cloud/SaaS category in the Annual 2022 Disruptor Company Awards by The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists. These prestigious global awards recognize disruptive technologies and innovative solutions that are transforming consumer experiences everywhere.

Ateliere Creative Technologies, GOLD GLOBEE® WINNER, Disruptor Company - Information Technology Cloud/SaaS. (PRNewswire)

At Ateliere, we recognize the pending need for clear solutions to shortfalls within our existing media supply chain.

Awarded for its unmatched disruption within the media and entertainment industry, Ateliere is the first genuinely cloud-native digital media supply chain company that empowers studios, broadcasters, and content creators to reach consumers globally. Ateliere is making the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality with a suite of Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions that incorporate advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

"This recognition solidifies our global position as disruptors and innovators, creating first-of-its-kind technology to move media content at all stages to the cloud," says Ateliere CEO and founder Dan Goman. "Ateliere has been hyper-focused on developing groundbreaking innovations that consolidate media development, production and distribution practices within the entertainment industry, ultimately limiting costs, inefficiencies and risk, along with building more sustainable practices for content owners."

Judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

"The new era of disruptive innovations is here. Disruptive products, services, technologies, and solutions are transforming consumer experiences everywhere while consumer and end-user needs are continuously evolving," said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. "Legacy systems are not always fast enough to accept and respond to such needs."

Disruptors are highly persistent, mostly beginning from scratch without the constraints of traditionally accepted processes or business models. They use technology and modern tools to achieve end results. Disruptors do things differently and are not hindered by existing ways of industry stalwarts. They are ready to take on an enormous challenge and find solutions for the biggest pain points customers experience.

"Ateliere's Connect platform has enabled us to centralize our complex distribution workflows combined with a helpful, knowledgeable, and dedicated media services team," says Man Bartlett, VP, Operations at Topic. "Ateliere is a true partner we can consistently rely on to follow-through with our needs, support issues, and the ever-changing demands of our industry."

"At Ateliere, we recognize the pending need for clear solutions to shortfalls within our existing media supply chain," says Goman. "Through continued innovation we aim to become the first consolidated, full-service entertainment technology provider offering a single, cloud-native solution that services the entire content creation industry from concept to the consumer."

See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/disruptor/winners/

About Ateliere Creative Technologies

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading cloud-native media supply chain company that empowers studios, broadcasters, and content creators to reach consumers globally. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions incorporates advanced workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. The nucleus of the Ateliere platform, Ateliere Connect™, delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere is created and developed by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at leading tech companies, including Amazon, Dolby, HBO, Netflix, and Microsoft. Find out more https://ateliere.com/ateliere-connect/.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

The Ateliere Connect user interface provides a deep visibility into all aspects of video content and allows users to easily adapt content for many different streaming experiences (PRNewsfoto/Ateliere Creative Technologies) (PRNewswire)

Ateliere is the technology that brings creative visions to life, from the concept to the consumer, on every screen, everywhere in the world. (PRNewsfoto/Ateliere Creative Technologies) (PRNewswire)

