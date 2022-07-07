BMC Delivers Insights with Industry-Standard DORA Metrics to Accelerate the Mainframe DevOps Journey

New enhancements include Venafi integration for better security controls

HOUSTON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced the delivery of the industry-standard DORA (DevOps Research and Assessment) metrics KPI Dashboard within the BMC Compuware zAdviser solution. The BMC Compuware zAdviser KPI Dashboard for DORA provides insights designed to improve mainframe development team performance and efficiency.

Eighty eight percent of organizations that choose the mainframe to power their business want to update mainframe applications with greater frequency according to the 2021 BMC Mainframe Survey1. However, making informed decisions and comparing key metrics to industry standards have been a challenge for mainframe DevOps teams as they strive to continuously improve development processes to deliver services more frequently and faster without compromising quality.

"DevOps teams require metrics to understand their current state and drive continuous improvement, and the DORA metrics have become industry standard," said Katie Norton, senior research analyst, DevOps at IDC. "Failure to measure DevOps metrics for mainframe applications prevents organizations from fully realizing the benefits of DevOps because the slowest link determines the overall speed to deliver. Organizations should know their metrics and leverage automation to improve upon them continuously."

Continuously Improve Mainframe Application Development

BMC Compuware zAdviser KPI Dashboard for DORA Metrics provides objective data to measure mainframe software delivery team performance and drive development deployment frequency, lead time for changes, mean time to recovery (MTTR), and change failure rate. DevOps teams rely on the DORA metrics to evaluate their performance and discover whether they are low performers or elite performers.

In addition, the BMC Compuware Abend-AID solution adds automated webhook notifications with diagnostic and root cause analysis to resolve defects in test and production faster. These updates provide improved uptime for existing applications, with the ability to continuously improve the end-user experience by resolving issues and defects for new functions faster.

Venafi Integration Automates Certificate Management for Secure Mainframe Operations

Through a new integration with Venafi, a pioneer in machine-identity management, the BMC AMI Enterprise Connector for Venafi solution automates certificate management, ensuring authorized access to mainframe applications to help enterprises protect the most critical data in their environment. The solution protects uptime by eliminating certificate-related outages and speeds operations for new and existing applications by automating key and certificate lifecycle.

"We're continually innovating to deliver solutions to empower DevOps transformation for mainframes," said John McKenny, senior vice president and general manager, Intelligent Z Optimization and Transformation at BMC. "These newly released updates in our 31st quarterly release offer DevOps leaders the ability to react faster to changing customer needs through modern development tools that increase velocity, quality, and efficiency."

