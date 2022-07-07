Clinch's Flight Control Wins Digiday Media Awards' Coveted "Best Ad Tech Platform"

Flight Control makes the process of conceiving, planning and running complex campaigns easy by unifying all activity into one platform

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, the leader in dynamic ad serving and personalization and creator of Flight Control, the Omnichannel Campaign Management Platform, has been recognized by Digiday Media Awards as this year's Best Ad Tech Platform. The Digiday Media Awards is the industry's annual recognition of the companies, campaigns and creatives modernizing media and marketing.

Built to solve major challenges facing the advertising industry, Flight Control offers a simple, visual platform that both reduces complexity and makes ad personalization - often seen as very effective but too difficult to organize - drag & drop simple.

Advertisers today are tasked with conceiving, planning and running complex campaigns across several disparate platforms, each with their own varying levels of integration, requirements and measurements. Flight Control utilizes proprietary Artificial Intelligence to enable a single omnichannel workflow that eliminates issues that stem from fragmented collaboration and platforms that aren't inherently built for advertising.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award, especially in such a competitive category," said Oz Etzioni, CEO of Clinch. "Innovating against the needs of our clients has always been our top priority, as well as maintaining the agility and foresight to do so ahead of the game. Flight Control was built with agencies, for agencies and in-house brand advertising teams to offer the first truly intuitive UI to create, manage and maintain campaigns across all paid media channels with as little friction as possible. Offering the customization and flexibility to seamlessly integrate with any partner stack enables us to deliver unparalleled performance and efficiency to both creative and media teams."

Campaigns run through Flight Control save on average 3-4+ days of setup time, with human error rates reduced to zero and activation time in trafficking reduced by 30%. Agencies who use Flight Control report drastically increasing the share of budget devoted to DCO/personalization, which consistently reports higher performance on metrics like ROAS over traditional campaigns.

Flight Control is available as a SaaS platform (the first of its kind) or managed service, enabling complex data-driven personalized ad campaigns, smart ad serving, and consumer intelligence across all channels.

About Clinch

Clinch is the recognized leader in omnichannel personalization, campaign management and ad serving. The company's AI-driven dynamic personalization technology delivers custom-tailored ad experiences at scale across all channels, driving best-in-class performance and consumer intelligence. Flight Control, Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Management Platform, enables agencies and brands to manage the entire campaign lifecycle, from strategy through activation and measurement, on a single data-driven, automated platform that makes them massively more efficient, and profitable. Clinch campaigns run across all digital channels including programmatic, Connected TV (CTV), social media, in-app, native and Digital Out of Home (DOOH).

