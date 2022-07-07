Ecological Laboratories, Inc. announces acquisition of TOMCO Chemical to Bolster Reach into Hog Farming Waste Management.

CAPE CORAL, Fla., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecological Laboratories, Inc. a Biotechnology company that develops and manufactures novel, proprietary, liquid microbial formulations capable of solving many of the most challenging environmental problems, announced that it has acquired TOMCO Chemical. TOMCO Chemical has provided bacterial products specifically to breakdown solids and reduce odors for Hog Farms in the United States.

Ecological Laboratories, Inc. Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to bring together the TOMCO team with Ecological, which gives us critical mass to research, support and deliver against producer's farm waste challenges today and tomorrow." Said Ecological's CEO Nick Favret.

Ecological Laboratories, Inc. has been servicing the Hog Farming Waste Management Industry for more than forty years. By acquiring TOMCO, Ecological will be able to reach more farming leaders looking to use Biologically friendly solutions moving forward. TOMCO's premier product Pit-Perfect, a component of their In-Gest-O-Bac product series has been a tool used by farmers with great success. As Bio-Gas and Sustainable Agriculture continue to scale globally, Ecological recognizes the further demand of their microbial solutions.

Ecological's Farm Waste Management solutions under the brand MICROBE-LIFT is the most effective way to improve farm waste processes. With unmatched capabilities to breakdown waste, and reduce toxic gases. MICROBE-LIFT technology drives down costs, increases operation efficiency, provides return on investment and supports regulatory compliance.

"I am proud to announce the merger of TOMCO Chemical and Ecological Laboratories, Inc. By joining forces with Ecological we have the capacity to bring the best solution in waste management to a level that has not been seen before", said Tom Elsner President & CEO of TOMCO Chemical.

Ecological Laboratories, Inc. continues to innovate with our propriety microbial formulations focusing on solutions for the Commercial Waste Water, Farm Waste, Aquaculture, Composting, Eco-System Restoration and Bio Gas Industries as well as the Retail Water Garden, Lawn and Garden, Aquarium, Pet, Hydroponic and Septic markets.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ecological Laboratories, Inc.