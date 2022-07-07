Fengdu County's Nantian Lake Scenic Area Attracts International Students in Chongqing

FENGDU, China, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 4, the Foreigners@Chongqing: A Journey of Exploration into Fengdu County 2022 event was held in Fengdu, southwest China's Chongqing province, with a view to helping foreigners in Chongqing better visit and experience the county. Eighteen international students from Chongqing University of Posts and Telecommunications from 14 countries such as Russia, Pakistan and Ethiopia came to the Nantian Lake Scenic Area of Fengdu. They watched intangible cultural heritage performances, visited the Lakeside Park and the top of Nantian Lake Scenic Area, and experienced Chinese calligraphy, painting, and dance at a waterfront terrace. Natasha, an international student from Chongqing University of Posts and Telecommunications from Russia, said that the Nantian Lake Scenic Area in Fengdu County is a place with picturesque scenery, exciting entertainments, fresh air, and pleasant temperature. Also, It boasts time-honored history and profound culture. She hopes more foreigners will come and have fun here.

Located at the intersection of Chongqing's main urban area tour, the Three Gorges of the Yangtze River tour, and the folk custom and ecological tour in Wuling Mountain, the Nantian Lake Scenic Area has a planned area of 33.13 square kilometers. It consists of one town and three areas, namely, a Xiangba Resort Town, a Lakeside Recreation Area, a Forest Wellness Area, and an Ice and Snow Sports Area. The scenic area has an altitude of 1,400-2,000 meters, an average summer temperature of 20℃ and the lowest winter temperature of -10℃. These have made it an ecotourism resort for summer getaways, alpine skiing, sightseeing, and cultural performances. In December 2020, the Nantian Lake Scenic Area was rated as a national tourist resort.

