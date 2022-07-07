Good Day Farm and 40 Tons Announce First-Ever Cannabis Vape Collaboration To Benefit Individuals with Cannabis-Related Offenses

Exclusive 'Vapes for Good' Pen Collection Will Be Sold in Arkansas and Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Day Farm ("Good Day Farm" or the "Company"), a leading medical cannabis brand with operations across the southern U.S., today announced a collaboration with 40 Tons, a social impact brand that provides second chances to those with past cannabis convictions. This collaboration includes the launch of two limited-edition vape pens in Arkansas and Missouri, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting 40 Tons.

Every purchase from the collection helps to break the chains of injustice by supporting non-violent cannabis prisoners.

"We are so proud to continue our support for restorative justice with the release of the Good Day Farm x 40 Tons vape collection. Every purchase from the Good Day Farm x 40 Tons vape collection helps to break the chains of injustice by supporting non-violent cannabis prisoners on their journey to freedom and to a full, equitable life once they return home to their loved ones," said Laurie Gregory, Chief Marketing Officer at Good Day Farm. "We are fortunate to be a part of this amazing legal cannabis community and industry – always advocating for those who are suffering the consequences of unjust incarceration."

"Good Day Farm's decision to partner with 40 Tons shows that bigger companies can come together with small businesses to create meaningful change. This first-of-its-kind collaboration between Good Day Farm and 40 Tons is an exciting opportunity to grow our mission and make a true impact. We are excited to be spreading the 40 Tons name to the southern states," said Loriel Alegrete, Chief Executive Officer at 40 Tons.

The two specialty Good Day Farm x 40 Tons premium rechargeable .5 vapes include:

The Advocate: 20 TON - An uplifting, energizing blend that is citrus, floral, and diesel flavored, known to inspire creativity and provide energy, perfect for going out and advocating for the powerful message behind the product.

The Legacy: 40 TON - A special blend created with the legacy of the mission in mind. This calming vape has berry and diesel flavors and aromas that are known to help with rest, which makes it great for centering yourself to continue to fight for restorative justice.

About Good Day Farm

Founded in 2020, Good Day Farm is the largest licensed medical cannabis producer in the South, supplying the region with an abundant selection of premium cannabis products in a diverse range of formats, including high-quality flower, edibles, vapes, concentrates, syringes, wellness tinctures and topical creams. With state-of-the-art grow operations and cutting-edge R&D facilities across Louisiana, Arkansas and Missouri, Good Day Farm prides itself on being an ambassador of this healing plant in the South, where every day the Company is on a relentless quest to grow, nurture and share really good cannabis. From high-touch and high-tech growing practices to expert extraction methods, everything Good Day Farm does is rooted in a desire to cultivate goodness – good people, good cannabis and good days. Good Day Farm is a proud partner of the Last Prisoner Project and continues to be a strong advocate for the plants over pills movement. For more information or to locate a dispensary, visit www.gooddayfarm.com .

About 40 Tons

40 Tons is a Black, woman-owned social impact cannabis, clothing, and accessory brand from Los Angeles, California. 40 Tons was launched in 2020 as an homage to Corvain Cooper and the other 40,000+ prisoners that are currently in prison for unjust cannabis sentences. They fight for restorative justice, reduced sentencing, cannabis legalization, and rehabilitation to uplift former prisoners as they rejoin society and build full, happy lives. For more information, visit www.40tons.co .

