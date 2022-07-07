'#Me: 3D Avatar, Meet & Play' by Clover Games Releases Globally on Android and iOS

SEOUL, South Korea and SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 7th, 2022, an entertainment venture company, Clover Games, officially launched their virtual world service '#Me'" globally. '#Me' gathered more than 1.5 million pre-registrations around the world, showing the excitement and anticipation towards the new service, especially from the USA, France, Germany, and Italy. '#Me' started its pre-download on July 6th, the day before its global release, and became the most downloaded app among US App Store's free apps, proving its high expectations.

Through their customized 3D avatar, the users can enjoy social activities with their friends in '#Me'. Clover Games is aiming to elevate players' service experience through game components such as original stories and quests. Furthermore, social features such as posting pictures and live chat have been included for users to share their experiences. In other words, players get to dive into a whole new virtual world where they are the main protagonist.

Players will be able to experience a diverse range of jobs, from knights who wield magic swords to life jobs like content creators, fashion models, and more. Clover Games has built a world for not just MMORPG players but also new users who are unfamiliar with video games.

Prior to its launch, #Me has previously released three official trailers. The trailers' high-quality 3D avatar modeling and animations gathered positive reactions. One of #Me's official trailers drew more attention as it starred the actors from the popular Netflix series, 'All of Us Are Dead'. These trailers garnered an astounding number of views — an average of 2 million views per video in just three weeks.

The developers, Clover Games, a Korean entertainment venture company, are known for their first game 'Lord of Heroes' which was awarded Google Play (Best Games of 2020); User's Choice Game (Excellence Award); and Korean Game Awards (Grand Prize).

Available now for iOS and Android, #Me: 3D Avatar, Meet & Play can be downloaded here: https://hashtagme.onelink.me/afu7/s3mz7uyq

