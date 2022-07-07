National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests in Rescued Pets Movement Inc. to Save and Improve the Lives of Homeless Pets in the Greater Houston Metropolitan Area

National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests in Rescued Pets Movement Inc. to Save and Improve the Lives of Homeless Pets in the Greater Houston Metropolitan Area

$95,000 grant will be celebrated at local Petco event on July 12, 2022

HOUSTON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescued Pets Movement (RPM), the largest homeless animal rehabilitation and transport 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the United States, is set to receive a $95,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love during a special celebration at Greater Heights Petco at 901 North Shepherd Drive in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. Central Time.

This is in support of the nonprofit's lifesaving work for the rescue, rehabilitation, and transport of homeless animals from shelters and rescues in the Greater Houston Metropolitan area to forever homes in communities throughout the United States that have a demand for adoptable pets.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.

"Our investment in Rescued Pets Movement is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized," said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. "Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets."

"We are thrilled to receive this substantial, lifesaving investment from Petco Love!" said Cindy Perini, President of Rescued Pets Movement. "It is truly an honor to partner with Petco Love—the funds from our grant will help us save the lives of over 1,000 homeless animals from 30 smaller shelters and rescue groups across the Greater Houston Metropolitan area. Petco Love's past grants to us have had a profoundly positive impact on the homeless animal overpopulation problem in the Greater Houston Metropolitan area, including at many smaller and rural shelters in our area that were once forgotten and had very few options to save the pets that entered these shelters. By working together, Petco Love and RPM are part of the solution of saving thousands of homeless animals each year from the Greater Houston Metropolitan area that would likely be euthanized. Since 2013, with the help of the incredible investments from Petco Love, RPM has saved the lives of over 71,000 homeless animals. We encourage everyone to shop at Petco for all their pet needs and donate to Petco Love at checkout, which make grants to RPM possible -- donations raised in Petco stores (averaging around $2 per person) have an incredible impact on animals across the U.S. and your community."

Rescued Pets Movement is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit organization that provides a second chance for thousands of homeless dogs and cats each year through rescue, rehabilitation, and transport to forever homes in communities throughout the United States that have a demand for adoptable pets. By matching the simple concept of oversupply of homeless animals in the Houston area with the very high demand for adoptable homeless animals in other states, RPM can maximize the number of animals saved, many that would likely be euthanized if not for RPM. For example, in 2021, RPM saved 7,760 homeless dogs and cats (and one pig) from the City of Houston Animal Shelter (BARC) —over 57% of those animals were listed as unadoptable due to a medical conditions or behavior issues, which make up the greatest percentage of animals euthanized. In 2021, RPM accounted for 71% of the total rescue transfers at BARC.

RPM's Activity Metrics:

~71,000 Number of homeless animals saved by RPM since 2013 11,952 Number of formerly homeless animals RPM transported in 2021 ~1090 Average of animals RPM transported per month in 2020-2021 385 Total number of RPM transports in 2021 ~800,000 Miles RPM traveled in 2021 ~35 Number of RPM's shelter and rescue partners 100+ Number of RPM's animal welfare rescue partners across the United States





For more information about Rescued Pets Movement, visit RescuedPetsMovement.org.

Learn more about Petco Love here: petcolove.org

About Rescued Pets Movement



Rescued Pets Movement Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides a second chance for thousands of homeless dogs and cats through rescue, rehabilitation, and transport to forever homes in communities throughout the United States that have a demand for adoptable pets. Since September 2013, RPM has saved the lives of over 70,000 homeless animals. RPM partners with reputable rescue groups across the country in areas where there is a need for adoptable pets and transports the animals to these organizations using its own vans and drivers. Once rescued from the shelter, these pets are given veterinary care and are then temporarily placed in foster homes or RPM's boarding facility until they are ready for transport to their forever homes.

For more information about RPM, please visit: www.rescuedpetsmovement.org

To support our mission to save homeless animals, please visit: www.rescuedpetsmovement.org/donate

To become a foster for RPM, please visit: https://www.rescuedpetsmovement.org/foster

If you are a rescue group in an area that has a demand for adoptable pets and are interested in becoming a rescue partner, please contact info@rescuedpetsmovement.org

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we've empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We've helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide.

Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Join us. Visit petcolove.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.

Contacts: Tristan Smith, Rescued Pets Movement, (785) 218.4932, tristan@rescuedpetsmovement.org

Petco Love, media@petcolove.org

