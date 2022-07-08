THREE SKLAR KIRSH PROFESSIONALS RECOGNIZED AS TOP BUSINESS LEADERS IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based law boutique Sklar Kirsh LLP announced that Partners Robbin Itkin and Serineh Baghdasarian and Director of Finance & IT Emily Lichtman have been selected as nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Women's Leadership Awards." The 2022 Women's Leadership Awards honor the impacts and accomplishments of women business leaders in the Los Angeles community.

"Robbin, Serineh, and Emily are some of our most dedicated professionals, consistently proving their ability to provide the firm's clients with the highest degree of strategy and service," says firm Co-Chairman Jeffrey Sklar . "We are proud to see them recognized for their hard work."

Itkin and Lichtman have been selected as nominees for the "Executive of the Year" category, which recognizes professionals who are key members of their organization's executive team.

Itkin is a partner in Sklar Kirsh's Bankruptcy practice group. Her experience restructuring billions of dollars of debt includes insolvency resolutions in chapter 11 cases and numerous restructurings outside the courtroom. As a mediator, Itkin uses her problem-solving strength to advise both healthy companies and those in distress, leading them to negotiate effectively with their own creditors and counterparties who are in fragile economic straits. In the community, Itkin serves on various boards including the Women's Leadership Council of Los Angeles and Credit Abuse Resistance Education (CARE) where young adults are taught about financial responsibility. Throughout Itkin's career, she has mentored and empowered emerging women professionals with support and career development.

Lichtman has been with Sklar Kirsh since 2015 and has served as an integral part of the firm's growth and management since its infancy. As the firm's Director of Finance & IT, Lichtman runs the day-to-day operations of the firm to ensure the attorneys' energy and focus can be client-facing. Lichtman also mentors a number of female professionals at the firm, providing them with guidance and support in their careers.

Baghdasarian has been selected in the "Women to Watch" category, recognizing emerging leaders who have already demonstrated meaningful impact on their organizations and the local business community. She is a Partner in the firm's Real Estate Department. Her experience includes representation of real estate private equity funds, developers, and institutional and non-institutional investors in all areas of transactional real estate and real estate finance.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Sklar Kirsh LLP