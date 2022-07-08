UPDATING ON THE PROGRESS OF THE PLAN OF OPERATION

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company (OTC PINK: CGLD). In June 2022, Eon Discovery Inc., (the wholly-owned subsidiary of Buscar Company) contracted VESTRA Resources, Inc. to assist in finalizing the Company's Plan of Operations submitted to the US Forest Service. VESTRA Resources was hired to complete and submit the documents required by the California Regional Water Quality Control Board (RWQCB). This was the remaining step in the Company's Plan of Operations. Vestra personnel identified the areas of concern by the RWQCB and through discussions with Eon Discovery personnel were able to make the changes to the Plan of Operations to address and satisfy those concerns. The revised Plan of Operations and transmission letter were sent to the RWQCB on June 27th and a response is expected within the next few weeks. This will lead to finishing the requirements for the Plan of Operations approval by the Forest Service.

ABOUT BUSCAR COMPANY: The Company is a mining operation that holds the rights to ten gold mining claims at Treasure Canyon located in Plumas County, California. More recently, the company has also acquired thirty additional claims in the Bucks Lake area of Northern California. Combined, the Company has a total of 800 acres of unpatented claims in Plumas National Forest, California.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development, or production, general economic conditions, and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.

SOURCE Buscar Company

View original content:

SOURCE Buscar Company