AMAZFIT UNVEILS ITS NEWEST COMPACT AND POWER-PACKED SMARTWATCH, THE AMAZFIT GTS 4 MINI

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), has introduced the new compact and power-packed Amazfit GTS 4 Mini. Along with an ultra-slim and light design, and enhanced by the brand's easy-to-use health management features, the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini challenges the limits of size through its long 15-day battery life, and optimized Zepp OS operating system.

Ultra-slim & Light Design

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini's ultra-slim 9.1mm watch body only weighs 19g without the strap, and integrates an elegant metallic middle frame - making it a perfect smartwatch to be worn with supreme comfort and style. Its enlarged 1.65" HD AMOLED display is crafted from carefully curved glass and devotes even more screen space to user data, with its 70.2% screen-to-body ratio. A variety of stylish watch faces with matching always-on displays are available to add an extra dose of personality, and the skin-friendly silicone strap rounds out a smart partner that combines beauty, comfort, and practicality.

Battery Life that Defies the Limits of Size

With a heavyweight battery capacity of 270 mAh, the lightweight Amazfit GTS 4 Mini can be used for up to 15 days with typical usage from a full-charge, and even up to 45 days while on battery saver mode. This compact smartwatch is packed with power, so users don't have to worry about constantly recharging.

Dynamic Sports Support

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini is equipped with a selection of more than 120 sports modes, and can even automatically recognize seven sports movements. So not only can users track their activity data for a huge range of exercises, but leaping into action has never been so quick and easy. The brand's popular PeakBeats™ Workout Status Algorithm is also ready to help users review important performance data like VO₂ Max, Training Load and more, for a professional approach to progress.

5 Satellite Positioning Systems

This smartwatch also supports five satellite positioning systems, with performance and accuracy that's enhanced by Amazfit's new patented circularly-polarized antenna technology. Coupled with 5 ATM water-resistance, the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini makes for a versatile outdoor activity companion.

24-hour Health Monitoring

Featuring the brand's self-developed BioTracker™ 3.0 PPG biometric optical sensor, the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini allows users to monitor their blood-oxygen saturation, heart rate and stress level 24 hours a day, and even measure these three metrics simultaneously in one tap for results in as little as 45 seconds.

Holistic Health Management

This smartwatch also features the PAI Health Assessment System for a simplified overview of one's health status, along with menstrual cycle tracking that provides timely predictions and reminders of upcoming cycles. Users can even check their sleep data quickly, easily, and directly on the watch display, and receive helpful reminders for abnormally: high or low heart rates, low SpO₂ levels, and high stress levels – which will prompt the user to perform the smartwatch's built-in stress-reducing breathing exercise.

Intuitive Interaction, Advanced Assistance

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini's intuitive Zepp OS features smooth animations and a tailored smartwatch UI that, together, allow seamless navigation while consuming less battery power. The rich mini app ecosystem includes over 10 mini apps and Amazon Alexa is also built-in for mighty assistance[1].

[1] Only available in selective regions.

Pricing and Availability

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini features four stunning colors, including Midnight Black, Flamingo Pink, Mint Blue, and Moonlight White, that make this smartwatch a fashion statement that complements all outfits. The smartwatch is now available at the Amazfit US store for $119.99 and will roll out soon in other regions.

For more information, please visit https://www.amazfit.com/en/ and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, and EMEA and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, please visit https://www.amazfit.com/.

