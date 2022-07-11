EMMANUEL TO BRING HIS TODA LA VIDA TOUR TO THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE

Tickets for special Mexican Independence Day performance on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. PT

Please click here for admat

LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMMANUEL continues with his successful "Toda La Vida" tour of the United States with a Las Vegas performance at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of Mexican Independence Day celebrations. The show will mark his first performance at the iconic venue and is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

Produced by Live Nation, the show promises the spectacular extravagance of lights, screens, costumes and show quality that EMMANUEL fans and audiences have become accustomed to. With his son Alexander Acha joining as a special guest, "Los Acha" promises a surprising and unforgettable show.

Emmanuel is a Spanish pop icon who leaves an iconic mark on the history of Spanish-speaking music as a generational artist throughout his more than four and a half decade-long successful career.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com. Presales for Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will run Thursday, July 14 at 10 a.m. PT through 10 p.m. PT.

ABOUT LIVE NATION LAS VEGAS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Sting, Keith Urban and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Usher, Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM; Earth, Wind & Fire, Anita Baker, FOREIGNER, STYX and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; Miranda Lambert, John Legend and Shania Twain at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

ABOUT CAESARS PALACE

World-renowned Las Vegas resort and a Top 10 "Best U.S. Casino" by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the renovated Palace Tower featuring 10 luxury villas, the newly redesigned 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, Pronto by Giada, Amalfi by Bobby Flay, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden by restauranteur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy, Old Homestead Steakhouse, MR CHOW, award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel's first Las Vegas bakery (slated to open Summer 2022), legendary New York Steak House Peter Luger (set to open at the end of 2022) and more. For the best in cocktails, destination lounges include Montecristo Cigar Bar, Alto Bar, VISTA Cocktail Lounge and Stadia Bar. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, the Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Caesars Palace with a 143-foot HD LED screen and state-of-the-art sound, a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, COLOR Salon, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Steve Aoki. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's "Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009" and the top venue of its size 2010 - 2019," spotlights world-class entertainers including Sting, Keith Urban, Rod Stewart and Jerry Seinfeld. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

EMMANUEL TO BRING HIS TODA LA VIDA TOUR TO THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE SEPTEMBER 17, 2022 (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.