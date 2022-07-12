2023 OneCause Cares Corporate Grants Program Open for Applications

Two nonprofits will receive technology-based grants of up to $10,000 each

INDIANAPOLIS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online and event fundraising leader OneCause today announced the opening of the 2023 OneCause Cares Corporate Grants Program entry period. Two nonprofit organizations will receive free 24-month subscriptions to the OneCause suite of fundraising software and services.

This is the second year the Indianapolis-based software company has offered technology-based grants to help rapidly growing nonprofits expand their impact and advance their missions through use of best-in-class fundraising technology. In addition to a two-year fundraising software subscription, grantees will have access to OneCause resources and the services of an award-winning support community, including event and campaign consulting from the company's customer success team.

"Fundraising technology has proven to be a highly effective way to reach more supporters, expand access to philanthropy in underrepresented communities, and increase generosity in new donor segments. And as younger donors who view technology as a given become major players in philanthropy, the importance of online giving continues to grow," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer at OneCause. "But not every nonprofit has the resources to leverage digital transformation to improve giving. There is a critical need for equitable access to technology in the nonprofit fundraising sector — and that's why we launched our technology-based grants program."

The grants program exists under the umbrella of the larger OneCause Cares initiative and brings to life the company's mission of building better tomorrows for nonprofits and the communities they serve. The OneCause Grants Program is open to any registered 501c3 organization in the United States and Canada. Grantees are selected based on the overall need, how technology will help the organization further its mission, and alignment with three core focus areas:

Mental Health & Wellness: nonprofits who promote self-care and wellness or address a critical challenge amongst underserved communities such as hunger, poverty, or social inequities.

Community : nonprofits who support the vibrancy of a community, celebration of cultural diversity, preservation of history, or drive local impact.

Sustainability: nonprofits who are working to safeguard the planet, natural resources, renewable energies, and conservation efforts.

Last year, a tie for second place resulted in three organizations receiving grants. OneCause awarded technology-based grants to BIO Girls, First Fruits Farm, and Mental Health America of West Central Indiana to accelerate their fundraising and missions.

The 2023 grant application period will close on November 1, 2022. Grantees will be announced in December 2022.

To read more about the program and apply, visit: https://www.onecause.com/general/grants-program/

For full terms and conditions, visit: https://www.onecause.com/general/grants-program/terms-conditions/

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use event and online fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 10,000 nonprofits raise more than $4 billion for their missions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

