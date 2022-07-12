ACELYRIN, INC. Appoints Biotechnology Veteran Gil M. Labrucherie as Chief Financial Officer

Labrucherie brings to ACELYRIN more than 25 years of public-company experience across finance, operations, legal and corporate development functions

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACELYRIN, INC. today announced the appointment of Gil M. Labrucherie as Chief Financial Officer effective July 18. Labrucherie will report to ACELYRIN Co-founder and CEO Shao-Lee Lin and will focus on developing and leading a best-in-class finance function to help achieve the company's mission of delivering transformative new therapies to patients.

ACELYRIN, INC. (PRNewswire)

Labrucherie brings to ACELYRIN more than 25 years of public-company finance, operations and legal experience.

"I am delighted to welcome Gil as Chief Financial Officer during this critical stage of growth for ACELYRIN. We are executing multiple pivotal trials for our lead asset izokibep, aggressively pursuing business development opportunities, and building world-class infrastructure," said Shao-Lee Lin, co-founder and CEO, ACELYRIN. "A proven biopharma financial, operational and legal leader, I look forward to Gil's contributions as a key strategic and operational member of the executive team, as well as a people leader and thought partner to the overall business."

Labrucherie most recently served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Nektar Therapeutics where he led a team of more than 150 professionals in financial accounting and public reporting, business and strategic planning, corporate legal, intellectual property, government affairs, information technology and supply chain management. He previously served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Nektar, Vice President of Corporate Development at E2open, Inc., Senior Director of Corporate Development at AltaVista Company, and as counsel at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Over the course of his career, he has raised more than $1 billion in private and public market financing and generated more than $1 billion in realized value from strategic partnering transactions. A Certified Management Accountant and CFA Level III Candidate, Labrucherie holds a JD from the University of California Berkeley School of Law and a BA from the University of California Davis.

"I am pleased to be joining such an impressive and seasoned team of leaders and proven drug developers committed to transforming the standard of care for patients," said Labrucherie. "I very much look forward to working with the team and making a significant contribution to the growth and success of ACELYRIN."

About ACELYRIN

ACELYRIN, INC. is a Los Angeles area-based biopharma company focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating development and commercialization of promising drug candidates and leveraging its expertise to rapidly advance these medicines to patients. ACELYRIN holds global development and commercialization rights to izokibep (including in the United States, European Union, and Japan) except in the Nordics and select Asian countries. For more information, please visit www.acelyrin.com

About izokibep

To date, more than 300 patients – many for up to three years – have received izokibep, a unique, antibody mimetic, interleukin-17A (IL-17A) inhibitor designed to overcome the limitations of monoclonal antibodies. With high potency and small molecular size, izokibep can reach high drug exposure levels through a single, subcutaneous injection that monoclonal antibodies require IV administration to achieve. Additionally, the small size of izokibep – about one tenth the size of a monoclonal antibody – enables its potential to reach targeted tissues that may otherwise be inaccessible to the much larger monoclonal antibodies.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. While ACELYRIN, INC. consider any projections to be based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements may be called into question by numerous hazards and uncertainties, so that actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ACELYRIN, INC.