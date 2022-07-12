CILICON Partner Program Accelerates Enterprise Innovation and Product ROI via Diversifying Transformation

SHENZHEN, China, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CILICON - the leading product solution provider of cannabis vape technology and manufacturing - has launched CILICON Partner Program, a flexibly collaborated distributor partnership to help cannabis vaporizer enterprises expand product selections, upgrade product performance, expedite product delivery cycle, and reduce product inventory costs. CILICON today has begun accepting cannabis vape hardware distributors of different regions, sizes, levels, and needs to expand the supply market for cannabis vaporizers further.

CILICON Partner Program (PRNewswire)

CILICON Partner Program uses a 1-to-1 approach to achieve diversification and benefits maximization, helping distributors satisfy consumers' demand in seeking more diversified and humanized products and services, thus expanding the profitability and growth space. Distributors can customize the partnership program with CILICON based on their conditions and necessities or use the suggested program solutions tailored by CILICON to swiftly connect all products to other distribution channels to improve sales efficiency and benefits.

CILICON's channel director, Aurora Chen, expresses: "The competition in the cannabis vape pen is getting intensely competitive, and consumers have increasingly developed brand recognition in the market. Partnering with vaporizer manufacturers like CILICON with many years of industry experience, you will have not only a more professional marketing team for free to grasp the market dynamics quickly but also a technical team who responds quickly to product demand inquiries. We even arrange exclusive channel managers to assist you in product planning and inventory management, localizing the market portfolio for better market culture acceptance and adaptation. Furthermore, we provide one-stop solutions, extending our services from oil injection service, vaporizers products, packaging, and logistic solution, and sales planning from 'sell-in' to 'sell-out', becoming your one-stop service provider to lead and achieve win-win business cooperation, rapidly expand the market."

The CILICON Partner Program currently offers partners a wide variety of multi-benefits schemes to address the product distribution process and specific sales needs for distributors in various aspects. The main distributor interests include:

More favorable channel-based pricing for distributors, which is 10% lower than CILICON direct sales quotation. Exclusive marketing advertising materials with comprehensive sales and marketing support. Regular sales and product training to help partners improve industry expertise. First purchase order that exceeds 50,000 pieces will receive an additional 10% of free goods. No need to keep your own inventory, there is a higher commission fee than our regular sales order by introducing customer to place an order successfully.

Clients are always welcome to contact us to view the latest sales distribution scheme of the CILICON Partner Program. Whether you are a seasoned professional or a newbie in the cannabis vaping industry, CILICON can offer you a customizable partnership program based on your distribution model, collaboration needs, and expectations to ensure you receive comprehensive and unconditional support. Cilicon aspires to introduce superb quality yet innovative and diversified cannabis vaping hardware to more consumers and further promote our partners and other peers to drive the entire cannabis vaping device industry development to be more progressive and normative.

Chris Lin, Chief Brand Officer and Marketing Manager of CILICON, said: "As a growing innovative vaporizer enterprise, we are always pursuing strategies to upgrade efficiency and product services, attempting to customize our partnership development based on our customers' different business models and interests to provide finer and exceptional service to our partners and their consumers. Begin from the product sales model, collaboration service flow, all the way to the supply time cycle, including the actual profit share can be flexibly designed and adjusted to achieve a dual win-win situation for mutual parties. The CILICON Partner Program is a very sincere and friendly partnership program launched by CILICON to our potential global partners. It enables CILICON to continue to focus on creating a progressive, competitive environment for the entire cannabis vaporization industry and a greater consumer experience for our end-users."

CILICON is now open to all cannabis enthusiasts interested in the marijuana vaporizer to welcomely join our CILICON Partner Program for in-depth cooperation. This action aims to expand the range of products on the market while allowing CILICON customers to contribute to the marijuana community, working together to instill innovative perspectives.

To further understand the CILICON PARTNER PROGRAM benefits scheme and submission process inquiries regarding the sales model and collaboration requirements, please do not hesitate to contact CILICON: pr@ciliconplus.com

About CILICON

CILICON was born with one dream: to improve everyday lives through vaporization technology, with innovation, enthusiasm, and compassion. We tired of inferior product drives out a high-quality product and mess with the market. Therefore, CILICON was founded without compromise on quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. Innovation is in our blood, CILICON derives a game changing CILICON DESIGNED platform to generate diverse cannabis vaporizer options available for increasing customer brand competitiveness from the crowd. For CILICON, Your Brand Success is Our priority, Your Customer Satisfaction Matters!

Contact:

https://www.ciliconplus.com

info@ciliconplus.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cilicon