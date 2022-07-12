Lisa Volenec is new vice president and general manager of KMTV in Omaha, Nebraska

CINCINNATI, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has appointed Lisa Volenec to the role of vice president and general manager for KMTV, the Scripps CBS affiliate in Omaha, Nebraska, effective Monday, Aug. 22.

Volenec currently serves as a regional business development director for Scripps' Local Media division. She was previously the local sales manager and an interactive account executive for KNXV, the Scripps ABC affiliate in Phoenix. Volenec began her sales career in the ophthalmology industry. Prior to working in sales, she was a senior reporter at KNXV.

An Omaha native, Volenec started her career in TV news, serving as the main anchor for KPTM in Omaha. She also was the morning news anchor for the No. 1-rated "Todd and Tyler Show" on KEZO radio in Omaha.

"Lisa has excelled in each of her roles with Scripps and proven herself to be a skilled leader," said Local Media President Brian Lawlor. "Her extensive news and sales experience and knowledge of the Omaha market will help drive KMTV's success."

"Omaha is where my career began, and I couldn't be more thrilled to return home and work with the fantastic team at KMTV," said Volenec. "Together, we will serve the Omaha community by continuing our commitment to quality local journalism."

Volenec studied broadcast journalism at Arizona State University.

