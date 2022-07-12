VISPARK and Marshall Cavendish Education Collaborate to Internationalise Singapore's Popular Chinese Language Learning Series 'Huan Le Huo Ban'

New Huan Le Huo Ban (International) mobile app and physical learning centers will be launched under this partnership

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VISPARK, a global online learning service, partners global education solutions provider Marshall Cavendish Education (MCE) to internationalise Singapore's well-known Chinese learning Series Huan Le Huo Ban (HLHB) for Grades One to Six as an enrichment programme.

The HLHB (International Edition) Enrichment Programme, designed by a team of curriculum experts will consist of both print and digital resources designed for students who are learning Chinese as a foreign language outside of Singapore. It includes a mobile app hosted by VISPARK, to complement the HLHB (International) Series published by MCE. Designed for both teachers and students, the app will have 240 lessons per grade level that consist of AI-powered digital content and exercises to reinforce learning points from the HLHB International curriculum, and to encourage students to practice their Chinese speaking skills.

The HLHB (International Edition) mobile app will be launched in August 2022 in the region.

"The MCE team has strong and extensive experience in curating Chinese learning resources for schools in Singapore and around the world. We are confident that this partnership will allow us to deliver an effective international Chinese educational programme for students who want to learn Chinese as a foreign language," shared by Andy Wang, Head of VISPARK Chinese.

"Huan Le Huo Ban is our flagship Chinese series used in all MOE Primary Schools in Singapore which has received great feedback and academic success. We hope with the collaboration with VISPARK to internationalise the HLHB curriculum for enrichment will make learning Chinese more accessible and enjoyable for students who are learning it as a foreign language," said Yeoh Cheng Poh, Head of MCE.

Under this collaboration, VISPARK and MCE will also be setting up physical Chinese Language learning centers in Singapore, that follows the HLHB local curriculum by the end of 2023.

About VISPARK

VISPARK is a global online learning service from Spark Education. Designed for children aged 3-15, VISPARK's top programs include Spark Math and Spark Chinese, featuring research-based curriculum delivered with high-quality course content, interactive courseware, and experienced teachers passionate about helping kids learn. VISPARK is committed to provide a lively, fun, and efficient learning experience for kids through online live small group classes and one-on-one instruction to achieve learning results, inspire a love for learning, and build self-confidence for learners.

For more information, visit www.visparklearning.com.

About Marshall Cavendish Education

Marshall Cavendish Education (MCE) is a global education solutions provider dedicated to nurturing the joy of learning and preparing students for the future by simplifying learning and listening to the needs of schools, teachers, students, and parents. Providing holistic and end-to-end solutions customised to a school's requirements, with professional development to help educators implement the curriculum, MCE has a global presence in over 85 countries and is the only Asia-based publisher that is an endorsement partner of Cambridge Assessment International Education.

Visit www.mceducation.com for more information.

