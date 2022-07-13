Avient Announces Quarterly Dividend

CLEVELAND, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-three and three-quarters cents ($0.2375) per share on the common stock outstanding, to be paid on October 6, 2022 to stockholders of record on September 16, 2022.

