Blue Owl's Dyal HomeCourt Partners Hires Michael D. Jackson as Senior Advisor

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 -- Dyal HomeCourt Partners ("HomeCourt") today announced it has hired Michael D. Jackson as a Senior Advisor.

HomeCourt is managed by Dyal Capital, a division of Blue Owl, a leading alternative asset manager with $102 billion in assets under management. Formed in 2020, HomeCourt provides institutional capital to the NBA ecosystem to support long-term growth of the league and improve market liquidity. It has bought stakes in the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, and Phoenix Suns. Jackson will help build upon HomeCourt's existing NBA relationship and refine the team's approach to sourcing team investments. He will report to Andrew Laurino and Andrew Polland, Co-Heads of the HomeCourt business.

"We are thrilled to have Michael on the HomeCourt team as we continue to build on our work within the NBA," said Polland. "His experience speaks for itself, both on and off the court – leading Georgetown to an NCAA championship, three seasons in the NBA and time-tested management experience with the U.S. Olympic Committee, Turner Broadcasting and overseeing market strategy for Nike. His experience, knowledge and passion for the sport will be a huge benefit to our Dyal HomeCourt team going forward."

"I am excited to join the HomeCourt team and further support its mission in providing diversified access and financial capital to the NBA's impressive growth engine," commented Jackson. "Blue Owl has the same collegial team atmosphere that has been a common thread throughout my career, and I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the platform."

Most recently, Jackson served as Vice President and General Manager of Global Basketball for NIKE, where he led the company's global marketing strategy for retail outlets. Prior to this role, Jackson spent six years leading NIKE's basketball efforts for the company's largest markets.

Before joining NIKE, he also held management positions within Turner Broadcasting and Yankees Entertainment and Sports (YES) Network and the U.S. Olympic Committee overseeing, sponsorships, international relations and government affairs. A highly decorated basketball player, Jackson was part of Georgetown's 1984 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball championship team, where he also received All-American honors, before playing three NBA season with the Kings.

Among other honors, Jackson was inducted into the National Association of Minorities in Communications Hall of Fame in March 1997. In 2002, The SportsBusiness Journal named him to the "Forty Under 40" sports executives list. Jackson is also an advocate for research and the development of treatment therapies for Alzheimer's Disease, an issue of significant importance to him and his family.

Blue Owl is a global alternative asset manager with $102.0 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2022. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, the firm deploys private capital across Direct Lending, GP Capital Solutions and Real Estate strategies on behalf of Institutional and Private Wealth clients. Blue Owl's flexible, consultative approach helps position the firm as a partner of choice for businesses seeking capital solutions to support their sustained growth. The firm's management team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals with more than 25 years of experience building alternative investment businesses. Blue Owl employs over 400 people across 10 offices globally.

