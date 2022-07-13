VERY BIG THINGS NAMES ALEC ALFONSO SENIOR DIRECTOR OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND STRATEGY

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Very Big Things (VBT), a leading digital product agency focused on digital transformation and disruption, today announced it has appointed Alec Alfonso as its new Senior Director of Business Development & Strategy.

Alec Alfonso (PRNewswire)

In this role, Alec will be responsible for accelerating VBT's growth strategy as it continues to partner with innovative technology start-up companies and enterprise corporations seeking to digitally innovate.

"Digital innovation leverages technology to overcome business challenges, create efficiencies within business processes, and improve the customer experience," said Alec Alfonso, Senior Director of Business Development and Strategy at Very Big Things. "Very Big Things sets the highest standard for developing truly exceptional and innovative software products for its startup and enterprise clients. I am excited to help VBT clients formulate the optimal digital strategy that draws on our expertise in Project Management, Product Design, UX/UI, Front-End and Back-End Development."

Alec Alfonso has over 8 years of Business Development, Sales and Strategy experience within the financial services and insurance industries. Most recently, Alec worked for Lockton Companies and Willis Towers Watson, two of the world's largest insurance broking and consulting firms. There he consulted middle market and enterprise clients on risk mitigation, transfer, and finance strategies. Prior, Alec led business development and strategy at an outsourcing brokerage and consulting startup company. There he led the integration of a new technology platform which digitized customer acquisition. Alec earned his Master's Degree in Business Administration from The University of Florida's Hough Graduate School of Business.

Since VBT's founding in 2018, the digital products agency has grown to over 100 employees across three offices and has won 90+ prestigious awards. With a focus on digital transformation and disruption, VBT helps clients create exceptional digital products in industries such as healthcare, financial services, education, government, construction, and technology. Notable clients and strategic partners include Ryder, Royal Caribbean, MapBox , Sharecare , Stagwell X, Boatsetter , Papa , and the Dan Marino Foundation .

About Very Big Things:

Very Big Things is a leading digital product agency focused on digital transformation and disruption. VBT designs and develops digital experiences for startups and enterprise clients by fusing cutting-edge technologies and techniques with an innovative approach to create amazing user experiences. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the 108-person firm has offices in three countries. For more information, please visit verybigthings.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1857081/Very_Big_Things.jpg

