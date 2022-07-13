Virtus Investment Partners to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on Friday, July 29

Conference Call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern

HARTFORD, Conn., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-manager asset management business, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Friday, July 29, 2022. George R. Aylward, president and chief executive officer, and Michael A. Angerthal, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call and webcast with the investment community at 10:00 a.m. Eastern.

The presentation that will accompany the conference call will be available in the Presentations section of virtus.com. A replay of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section through August 6, 2022.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers , each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com .

