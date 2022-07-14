Deltek Reaches Agreement to Acquire TIP Technologies

This acquisition will expand Deltek's capabilities for aerospace & defense and engineer to order manufacturers, by delivering a complete solution ensuring higher quality product delivery and waste reduction in the manufacturing process

HERNDON, Va., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire TIP Technologies – a leading provider of quality, compliance and manufacturing execution solutions. With this acquisition, Deltek will add quality management system (QMS) and manufacturing execution system (MES) capabilities to its portfolio of solutions for government contractors, aerospace & defense (A&D) and Engineer to Order (E2O) firms.

Headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin, TIP Technologies serves global customers including many firms that are currently using Deltek. Founded in 1989, the company was one of the first to provide integrated quality assurance software using a commercial, off-the-shelf strategy. Now, TIP Technologies is a recognized leader amongst A&D and E2O manufacturing firms and continues to develop highly respected software used by companies of all sizes, including market leaders such as Qarbon Aerospace.

"We are very excited to announce this new combination of Deltek and TIP Technologies," said Mike Miller, Founder & CEO of TIP Technologies. "In 1989, this business was started with a specific focus of creating a fully integrated Quality Management System, designed to meet the needs of the complex manufacturing market. Together with our team, we've been able to accomplish that and so much more. We already had a robust integration with Deltek Costpoint, as well as other major manufacturing capable ERP vendors, and will continue to do so. By partnering with Deltek, we will be able to deepen our capabilities and provide more value to our customers."

"For nearly forty years, Deltek has had a relentless focus on government contracting and powering our customers' success. We've had a long-standing partnership with TIP Technologies for many years, and mutual customers who are already benefiting from our close integration. This acquisition is a natural evolution of our partnership, and will create a more effortless way for our customers to get the combined benefits of our collective solutions," said Deltek's President and CEO, Mike Corkery. "With Deltek's industry-leading offerings for accounting, manufacturing and supply chain management and TIP Technologies' QA and MES expertise, we will provide the best solutions for Engineer to Order manufacturing companies – in addition to continuing partnerships with other ERP providers established by TIP Technologies. We look forward to closing this deal in the coming weeks and welcoming the TIP Technologies team to the Deltek family."

Under the terms of the agreement, Deltek will acquire the assets of TIP Technologies. The transaction requires certain closing conditions to be met and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

About TIP Technologies

Founded in 1989, TIP Technologies was one of the first to provide integrated quality assurance software using a commercial, off-the-shelf strategy. Now a recognized leader in the industry, TIP Technologies continues to develop highly respected software that is used by some of the world's largest corporations. For more information: www.tiptech.com

