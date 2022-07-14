Supersapiens Welcomes Multiple IRONMAN 70.3 Champion Emma Pallant-Browne as Ambassador

Current IRONMAN 70.3 European Champion Emma Pallant-Browne is the newest professional athlete to join Supersapiens

ATLANTA, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supersapiens, the world's first energy management system designed for athletes to unlock higher performance and recovery, welcomes Emma Pallant-Browne as an ambassador. Supersapiens, powered by the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, plans to work with Emma to bring the technology and training knowledge to the triathlon community.

Originally from Surrey, Pallant-Browne has proven herself to be one of the top female athletes in the triathlon's middle distance. Throughout her career, she has earned 13 podium finishes and nine wins. She's started 2022 with a splash -- taking wins at Ironman 70.3 LUX, Challenge Riccione, and IRONMAN 70.3 Elsinore, which served as the European Championships. She has also enjoyed a taste of success over the full distance with a podium at IRONMAN Austria (2018) - her best result at that distance to date.

Excited to join Supersapiens, Pallant-Browne says, "From experience I have seen how bad things can go when you don't fuel well. I have had many performances affected by fueling, so I know how important it is to my health and results. While you can know what you're putting in your body, you can't know how your body is responding to it or using it. When I first heard about Supersapiens I knew that it could really help my performance by having some real data to work with rather than relying solely on feel. I was late to using power data to train on the bike and wish I had started with that data earlier. I didn't want to make the same mistake here!"

Supersapiens develops innovative technology and insights around glucose data to help athletes to make more informed nutrition decisions around training and recovery. Supersapiens is the first over-the-counter energy management system designed to visualize and understand the connection between glucose levels, energy, and the day-to-day behavior adjustments that improve performance.

"We are honored to add Emma to our growing list of supporters and bolster our reputation of being one of the most important tools to help athletes perform stronger and recover faster," said Supersapiens CEO and Founder Phil Southerland.

Supersapiens launched to the public in September 2020. The Supersapiens app pairs with the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor and allows athletes to see their glucose levels updated every minute via Bluetooth. This data can be viewed on the Supersapiens app or the wrist wearable device, the Supersapiens Energy Band, which is the first and only performance wearable that is capable of reading glucose data directly from a glucose sensor.

The Supersapiens system powered by the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is now available in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Learn more about the full line of Supersapiens products and purchase Abbott's biosensor at www.supersapiens.com.

Supersapiens is aiming to be the most influential sports brand of the decade. They develop innovative insights around glucose that drive positive behavior change and unlock better performance and recovery.

The Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is intended for athletes to measure their glucose levels. When used with a compatible product, the biosensor allows athletes to correlate their glucose levels and their athletic performance.

The Supersapiens system including the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is not intended for medical use and is not intended for use in screening, diagnosis, treatment, cure, mitigation, prevention, or monitoring of diseases, including diabetes.

The Supersapiens system including the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is not for sale in the U.S and is only available in select countries. For a full list of references and FAQs, please visit our Education Hub and Knowledge Base.

