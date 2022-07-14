Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Hospitals Recognized by Money and Leapfrog as two of the Best Hospitals in America

St. Clare Hospital and Virginia Mason Medical Center were the only Washington state hospitals to make the rankings

SEATTLE and LAKEWOOD, Wash., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Clare Hospital and Virginia Mason Medical Center have recently been recognized as two of the 148 Best Hospitals in America by Money (formerly Money Magazine), in partnership with The Leapfrog Group. The two Virginia Mason Franciscan Health hospitals were the only hospitals in Washington state to be recognized for this achievement.

"We are so proud of our teams at St. Clare Hospital and Virginia Mason Medical Center for their hard work and dedication to high quality and safety, which has resulted in this well-deserved national recognition," said Ketul J. Patel , CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. "This achievement speaks to the ongoing work of our team members providing outstanding patient care, every day."

To build their first-ever Best Hospitals ranking, Money teamed up with The Leapfrog Group, a health care nonprofit, to help their readers make educated decisions about which institutions are best for your money.

To get these scores, Money and Leapfrog used data from the 39 performance measures in the seven different categories in its 2021 hospital survey including inpatient care management, adult and pediatric complex surgeries, pediatric care, medication safety, maternity care, outpatient procedures and infections. Leapfrog applied additional criteria for eligibility including a required A letter grade on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assessment and additional criteria related to safe medication ordering practices, intensive care unit staffing, the response to "never events" and performance related to certain high-risk surgeries including heart surgeries, bariatric surgery, hip replacements and lung cancer surgeries.

About Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is an integrated health system serving the Puget Sound region of Washington state, offering access to some of the country's most prestigious experts and hospitals that are internationally known for superior quality. With a team of 18,000 team members, including nearly 5,000 employed physicians and affiliated providers, we unite the brightest healthcare minds in the region to provide world-class clinical excellence at 11 hospitals and nearly 300 sites of care throughout the Puget Sound area. We are proud to be the home of Bailey-Boushay House, the first skilled-nursing and outpatient chronic care management program in the United States designed specifically to meet the needs of people with HIV/AIDS, and Benaroya Research Institute, which is internationally recognized for autoimmune disease research. We embrace our community's uniquely vibrant, active culture by providing holistic, personalized and patient-centered care. We are committed to caring for the most vulnerable in our communities, including the poor and underserved, providing more than $300 million in community benefit – free, subsidized, and reduced cost health care and programs.

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health was formed in 2021 by bringing together two leading health systems in Washington state. Our family of hospitals includes Virginia Mason Hospital, Seattle; St. Anthony Hospital, Gig Harbor; St. Clare Hospital, Lakewood; St. Elizabeth Hospital, Enumclaw; St. Francis Hospital, Federal Way; St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma; St. Michael Medical Center, Silverdale and Bremerton; St. Anne Hospital, Burien; Rehabilitation Hospital, Tacoma; and Wellfound Behavioral Health Hospital, Tacoma. Learn more at www.vmfh.org.

