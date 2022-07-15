New Data Evaluating ImpediMed's SOZO® in Heart Failure Patients to be Presented at Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting 2022

BRISBANE, Australia and CARLSBAD, Calif., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpediMed Limited (ASX: IPD) is pleased to announce that two abstracts evaluating use of ImpediMed's SOZO® Digital Health Platform in heart failure patients were accepted for poster presentation at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting 2022 taking place from September 30 to October 3 in Washington D.C.

The abstracts are titled:

Bioimpedance Spectroscopy Distinguishes between Fluid Status in Individuals with and without Heart Failure

Bioimpedance Spectroscopy Derived Arm-to-Leg R0_ratio as a Predictor of Increased Intravascular Volume and Need for Up-Dosing

The HFSA Annual Meeting draws experts on heart failure care with the goal of reducing the burden of heart failure through education, innovation, and research. It is a highly specialized scientific conference and one of the leading forums to present research in heart failure.

"Inaccuracies of clinical assessments have plagued the estimation of fluid volume in heart failure patients. This work examines the use of bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) as an objective measure of fluid volume overload to help predict congestion and potentially guide medical intervention." commented Dr. Andrew Accardi, Emergency Medicine Physician at Scripps Health in San Diego, California and author on both posters.

"The HFSA annual meeting is the premier forum to present data on new technologies and innovations in heart failure," stated Richard Carreon, Managing Director and CEO of ImpediMed. "Presenting data here reinforces ImpediMed's commitment to innovation and research into improving care for heart failure patients. The visibility and connections made during these meetings supports our commercialization effort in heart failure."

The Heart Failure Society of America is a multidisciplinary organization working to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, research, innovation, and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, and patients. HFSA is recognized as a clearinghouse for information on heart failure research including drugs, devices, and patient care. HFSA jointly develops guidelines for the management of heart failure with the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association.

The abstracts accepted for poster presentation fall outside of the current FDA clearances for SOZO and HF-Dex™ and are not available for commercial sale in the US.

About ImpediMed

Founded in Brisbane, Australia with US and European operations, ImpediMed is a medical technology company that uses bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) technology to generate powerful data to maximise patient health. ImpediMed produces a family of FDA cleared and CE Marked medical devices, including SOZO® for multiple indications including heart failure, lymphoedema, and protein calorie malnutrition sold in select markets globally.

About SOZO HF-Dex Analysis for Heart Failure

The SOZO fluid analysis for heart failure provides an objective measure of fluid volume in heart failure patients. It utilizes ImpediMed's HF-Dex heart failure index, to help clinicians identify the optimal fluid volume range for their patients. HF-Dex is presented on BIS-derived reference ranges which indicate normal fluid volumes and elevated fluid volumes, which may require further clinical investigation.

