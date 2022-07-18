IBM RELEASES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Growth Across Key Segments Led by Hybrid Cloud Adoption; Solid Cash and Profit Generation

ARMONK, N.Y., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced second-quarter 2022 earnings results.

"In the quarter we delivered good revenue performance with balanced growth across our geographies, driven by client demand for our hybrid cloud and AI offerings. The IBM team executed our strategy well," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "With our first half results, we continue to expect full-year revenue growth at the high end of our mid-single digit model."

Second-Quarter Highlights

Revenue

- Revenue of $15.5 billion , up 9 percent, up 16 percent at constant currency (about 5 points from sales to Kyndryl)

- Software revenue up 6 percent, up 12 percent at constant currency (about 7 points from sales to Kyndryl)

- Consulting revenue up 10 percent, up 18 percent at constant currency

- Infrastructure revenue up 19 percent, up 25 percent at constant currency (about 7 points from sales to Kyndryl)

- Hybrid cloud revenue, over the last 12 months, of $21.7 billion , up 16 percent, up 19 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow

- On a consolidated basis, year to date, net cash from operating activities of $4.6 billion ; free cash flow of $3.3 billion

SECOND QUARTER 2022 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY





















Pre-tax

























Gross



Pre-tax

Income



Net



Diluted







Revenue



Profit



Income

Margin



Income



EPS

GAAP from

Continuing

Operations

$ 15.5B

$ 8.3B

$ 1.7B

11.1 % $ 1.5B

$ 1.61

Year/Year



9 %*

6 %

89 % 4.7 Pts

81 %

79 % Operating

(Non-GAAP)







$ 8.5B

$ 2.5B

16.2 % $ 2.1B

$ 2.31

Year/Year









5 %

48 % 4.2 Pts

45 %

43 % *16% at constant currency



"We are a faster-growing, focused, disciplined company with sound business fundamentals," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "Our recurring revenue stream and solid cash generation position us well to continue to invest in R&D, acquire new companies, and strengthen our talent in every part of the business, while also returning value to shareholders through our dividend."

Segment Results for Second Quarter

Software (includes Hybrid Platform & Solutions, Transaction Processing)— revenues of $6.2 billion , up 6.4 percent, up 11.6 percent at constant currency (about 7 points from sales to Kyndryl):

- Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 4 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency (about 1.5 points from sales to Kyndryl):

-- Red Hat up 12 percent, up 17 percent at constant currency

-- Automation up 4 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency

-- Data & AI flat, up 4 percent at constant currency

-- Security flat, up 5 percent at constant currency

- Transaction Processing up 12 percent, up 19 percent at constant currency (about 22 points from sales to Kyndryl)

- Software segment hybrid cloud revenue up 14 percent, up 18 percent at constant currency





Consulting (includes Business Transformation, Technology Consulting and Application Operations)— revenues of $4.8 billion , up 9.8 percent, up 17.8 percent at constant currency:

- Business Transformation up 9 percent, up 16 percent at constant currency

- Technology Consulting up 14 percent, up 23 percent at constant currency

- Application Operations up 9 percent, up 17 percent at constant currency

- Consulting segment hybrid cloud revenue up 20 percent, up 29 percent at constant currency





Infrastructure (includes Hybrid Infrastructure, Infrastructure Support)— revenues of $4.2 billion , up 19.0 percent, up 25.4 percent at constant currency (about 7 points from sales to Kyndryl):

- Hybrid Infrastructure up 34 percent, up 41 percent at constant currency (about 7 points from sales to Kyndryl)

-- IBM z Systems up 69 percent, up 77 percent at constant currency

-- Distributed Infrastructure up 11 percent, up 17 percent at constant currency

- Infrastructure Support down 2 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency (about 8 points from sales to Kyndryl)

- Infrastructure segment hybrid cloud revenue up 24 percent, up 30 percent at constant currency





Financing (includes client and commercial financing)— revenues of $0.1 billion , down 29.9 percent, down 26.6 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

On a consolidated basis, in the second quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $1.3 billion or $2.6 billion excluding IBM Financing receivables. IBM's free cash flow was $2.1 billion. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends in the second quarter.

On a consolidated basis, for the first six months of the year, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $4.6 billion or $4.2 billion excluding IBM Financing receivables. IBM's free cash flow was $3.3 billion, which includes cash impacts from the company's structural actions initiated at the end of 2020.

IBM ended the second quarter with $7.8 billion of cash on hand (which includes marketable securities), up $0.2 billion from year-end 2021. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $12.3 billion, totaled $50.3 billion, down $1.4 billion since the end of 2021.

Full-Year 2022 Expectations

Revenue growth: The company continues to expect constant currency revenue growth at the high end of its mid-single digit model. The company also expects an additional 3.5 point contribution from incremental sales to Kyndryl. At mid-July 2022 foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be about a six-point headwind.





Free Cash Flow: The company now expects about $10 billion in consolidated free cash flow.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities, and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and environmental matters, tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; potential failure of the separation of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to qualify for tax-free treatment; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

On November 3, 2021, IBM completed the separation of Kyndryl. Unless otherwise specified, results are presented on a continuing operations basis. All references to revenue impacts from sales to Kyndryl are incremental sales post-separation.

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results —

adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);

presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;

consolidated free cash flow;

consolidated cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables;

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8‑K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-2q22. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







June 30,





June 30,







2022

2021*





2022

2021*



REVENUE































Software

$ 6,166

$ 5,795





$ 11,938

$ 10,933



Consulting



4,809



4,378







9,637



8,641



Infrastructure



4,235



3,560







7,453



6,853



Financing



146



209







300



417



Other



180



277







404



561



TOTAL REVENUE



15,535



14,218







29,732



27,405





































GROSS PROFIT



8,290



7,852







15,625



14,879





































GROSS PROFIT MARGIN































Software



79.2 %

79.7 %





79.0 %

78.8 %

Consulting



24.2 %

27.6 %





24.3 %

27.7 %

Infrastructure



53.8 %

57.1 %





52.4 %

56.7 %

Financing



35.3 %

29.9 %





36.5 %

32.7 %



































TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN



53.4 %

55.2 %





52.6 %

54.3 %



































EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME































S,G&A



4,855



4,849







9,452



9,536



R,D&E



1,673



1,641







3,352



3,257



Intellectual property and custom development income



(176)



(133)







(297)



(278)



Other (income) and expense



(81)



302







166



647



Interest expense



297



281







607



561



TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME



6,568



6,940







13,280



13,724





































INCOME/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS































BEFORE INCOME TAXES



1,722



912







2,345



1,155



Pre-tax margin



11.1 %

6.4 %





7.9 %

4.2 %

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes



257



101







218



(58)



Effective tax rate



14.9 %

11.1 %





9.3 %

(5.0) %



































INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1,465

$ 810





$ 2,127

$ 1,213





































DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS































Income/(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes



(73)



515







(2)



1,067





































NET INCOME

$ 1,392

$ 1,325





$ 2,125

$ 2,280





































EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK































Assuming Dilution































Continuing Operations

$ 1.61

$ 0.90





$ 2.34

$ 1.34



Discontinued Operations

$ (0.08)

$ 0.57





$ 0.00

$ 1.18



TOTAL

$ 1.53

$ 1.47





$ 2.34

$ 2.52





































Basic































Continuing Operations

$ 1.62

$ 0.91





$ 2.36

$ 1.36



Discontinued Operations

$ (0.08)

$ 0.57





$ 0.00

$ 1.19



TOTAL

$ 1.54

$ 1.48





$ 2.36

$ 2.55





































WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's)































Assuming Dilution



910.7



904.2







910.0



903.0



Basic



901.5



895.0







900.4



894.3



____________________ * Recast to conform with 2022 presentation.



INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)





At

At



June 30,

December 31, (Dollars in Millions)

2022

2021 ASSETS:











Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,034

$ 6,650 Restricted cash



220



307 Marketable securities



524



600 Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net



5,867



6,754 Short-term financing receivables, net



7,233



8,014 Other accounts receivable, net



909



1,002 Inventories



1,684



1,649 Deferred costs



1,010



1,097 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,414



3,466 Total Current Assets



27,896



29,539













Property, plant and equipment, net



5,275



5,694 Operating right-of-use assets, net



2,848



3,222 Long-term financing receivables, net



5,316



5,425 Prepaid pension assets



9,930



9,850 Deferred costs



865



924 Deferred taxes



7,073



7,370 Goodwill



55,039



55,643 Intangibles, net



11,571



12,511 Investments and sundry assets



1,689



1,823 Total Assets

$ 127,503

$ 132,001













LIABILITIES:











Current Liabilities:











Taxes

$ 1,742

$ 2,289 Short-term debt



5,981



6,787 Accounts payable



3,707



3,955 Deferred income



12,522



12,518 Operating lease liabilities



884



974 Other liabilities



7,008



7,097 Total Current Liabilities



31,844



33,619













Long-term debt



44,328



44,917 Retirement related obligations



13,118



14,435 Deferred income



3,069



3,577 Operating lease liabilities



2,182



2,462 Other liabilities



13,486



13,996 Total Liabilities



108,026



113,005













EQUITY:











IBM Stockholders' Equity:











Common stock



57,802



57,319 Retained earnings



153,298



154,209 Treasury stock — at cost



(169,522)



(169,392) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)



(22,169)



(23,234) Total IBM Stockholders' Equity



19,409



18,901













Noncontrolling interests



67



95 Total Equity



19,476



18,996













Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 127,503

$ 132,001

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW ANALYSIS (Unaudited)





























Trailing Twelve



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in Millions)

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022 Consolidated Net Cash from Operations per GAAP

$ 1,321

$ 2,625

$ 4,569

$ 7,539

$ 9,826































Less: change in IBM Financing receivables



(1,264)



900



367



3,763



511 Capital Expenditures, net



(494)



(688)



(871)



(1,217)



(2,035)































Consolidated Free Cash Flow



2,091



1,037



3,331



2,559



7,279































Acquisitions



(260)



(1,747)



(958)



(2,866)



(1,385) Divestitures



1,207



(10)



1,268



(25)



1,408 Dividends



(1,488)



(1,467)



(2,963)



(2,924)



(5,907) Non-Financing Debt



(2,934)



(586)



1,740



(2,331)



2,880 Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and debt)



(1,607)



(335)



(2,197)



(522)



(4,661)































Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term

Marketable Securities*

$ (2,991)

$ (3,108)

$ 221

$ (6,110)

$ (387) ____________________ * Cash flows are presented on a consolidated basis.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in Millions)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net Income from Operations

$ 1,392

$ 1,325

$ 2,125

$ 2,280 Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles



1,245



1,680



2,501



3,352 Stock-based Compensation



254



243



488



457 Working Capital / Other



(307)



(1,524)



(912)



(2,313) IBM Financing A/R



(1,264)



900



367



3,763 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 1,321

$ 2,625

$ 4,569

$ 7,539 Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds



(494)



(688)



(871)



(1,217) Divestitures, net of cash transferred



1,207



(10)



1,268



(25) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(260)



(1,747)



(958)



(2,866) Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net



(281)



(227)



(625)



(562) Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities

$ 172

$ (2,671)

$ (1,186)

$ (4,671) Debt, net of payments & proceeds



(2,514)



(1,500)



434



(5,799) Dividends



(1,488)



(1,467)



(2,963)



(2,924) Financing - Other



(195)



(163)



(290)



(190) Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities

$ (4,197)

$ (3,131)

$ (2,819)

$ (8,914) Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash



(262)



69



(267)



(65) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash*

$ (2,965)

$ (3,108)

$ 297

$ (6,110) ____________________ * Cash flows are presented on a consolidated basis.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended June 30, 2022























(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 6,166

$ 4,809

$ 4,235

$ 146

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

$ 1,375

$ 343

$ 757

$ 102

Pre-tax Margin



22.3 %

7.1 %

17.9 %

69.7 % Change YTY Revenue



6.4 %

9.8 %

19.0 %

(29.9) % Change YTY Revenue - constant currency



11.6 %

17.8 %

25.4 %

(26.6) %



























































Three Months Ended June 30, 2021*























(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 5,795

$ 4,378

$ 3,560

$ 209

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

$ 1,059

$ 270

$ 489

$ 131

Pre-tax Margin



18.3 %

6.2 %

13.7 %

63.0 % ____________________ * Recast to conform with 2022 presentation.

































Six Months Ended June 30, 2022























(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 11,938

$ 9,637

$ 7,453

$ 300

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

$ 2,509

$ 691

$ 956

$ 186

Pre-tax Margin



21.0 %

7.2 %

12.8 %

62.0 % Change YTY Revenue



9.2 %

11.5 %

8.8 %

(28.0) % Change YTY Revenue - constant currency



13.4 %

17.6 %

13.4 %

(25.5) %























































































Six Months Ended June 30, 2021*























(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 10,933

$ 8,641

$ 6,853

$ 417

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

$ 1,717

$ 547

$ 780

$ 229

Pre-tax Margin



15.7 %

6.3 %

11.4 %

55.0 % ____________________ * Recast to conform with 2022 presentation.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022





Continuing Operations











Acquisition-

Retirement-

Tax

Kyndryl-

















Related

Related

Reform

Related

Operating





GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Adjustments (2)

Impacts

Impacts (3)

(Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 8,290

$ 180

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 8,470

Gross Profit Margin



53.4 %

1.2 pts.

— pts.

— pts.

— pts.

54.5 % S,G&A

$ 4,855

$ (279)

$ —

$ —

$ (0)

$ 4,576

Other (Income) & Expense



(81)



(1)



(192)



—



(145)



(418)

Total Expense & Other (Income)



6,568



(280)



(192)



—



(145)



5,952

Pre-tax Income from Continuing

Operations



1,722



460



192



—



145



2,518

Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations



11.1 %

3.0 pts.

1.2 pts.

— pts.

0.9 pts.

16.2 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (4)

$ 257

$ 115

$ 46

$ (4)

$ —

$ 413

Effective Tax Rate



14.9 %

1.8 pts.

0.7 pts.

(0.2) pts.

(0.9) pts.

16.4 % Income from Continuing Operations

$ 1,465

$ 345

$ 146

$ 4

$ 145

$ 2,105

Income Margin from Continuing

Operations



9.4 %

2.2 pts.

0.9 pts.

0.0 pts.

0.9 pts.

13.5 % Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:

Continuing Operations

$ 1.61

$ 0.38

$ 0.16

$ 0.00

$ 0.16

$ 2.31







Three Months Ended June 30, 2021





Continuing Operations











Acquisition-

Retirement-

Tax

Kyndryl-

















Related

Related

Reform

Related

Operating





GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Adjustments (2)

Impacts

Impacts (3)

(Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 7,852

$ 179

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 8,031

Gross Profit Margin



55.2 %

1.3 pts.

— pts.

— pts.

— pts.

56.5 % S,G&A

$ 4,849

$ (294)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 4,555

Other (Income) & Expense



302



(1)



(317)



—



—



(16)

Total Expense & Other (Income)



6,940



(294)



(317)



—



—



6,329

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing

Operations



912



474



317



—



—



1,702

Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations



6.4 %

3.3 pts.

2.2 pts.

— pts.

— pts.

12.0 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (4)

$ 101

$ 105

$ 53

$ (14)

$ —

$ 246

Effective Tax Rate



11.1 %

3.1 pts.

1.0 pts.

(0.8) pts.

— pts.

14.5 % Income from Continuing Operations

$ 810

$ 368

$ 264

$ 14

$ —

$ 1,456

Income Margin from Continuing

Operations



5.7 %

2.6 pts.

1.9 pts.

0.1 pts.

— pts.

10.2 % Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:

Continuing Operations

$ 0.90

$ 0.41

$ 0.29

$ 0.01

$ —

$ 1.61

____________________ (1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition

integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs.

(2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/

settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3) Primarily relates to the fair value changes in the retained Kyndryl common stock and the related cash-settled swap.

(4) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax

income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.



INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022





Continuing Operations











Acquisition-

Retirement-

Tax

Kyndryl-

















Related

Related

Reform

Related

Operating





GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Adjustments (2)

Impacts

Impacts (3)

(Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 15,625

$ 361

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 15,986

Gross Profit Margin



52.6 %

1.2 pts.

— pts.

— pts.

— pts.

53.8 % S,G&A

$ 9,452

$ (565)

$ —

$ —

$ (0)

$ 8,887

Other (Income) & Expense



166



(1)



(394)



—



(367)



(596)

Total Expense & Other (Income)



13,280



(566)



(394)



—



(367)



11,953

Pre-tax Income from Continuing

Operations



2,345



928



394



—



367



4,033

Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations



7.9 %

3.1 pts.

1.3 pts.

— pts.

1.2 pts.

13.6 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (4)

$ 218

$ 224

$ 104

$ 112

$ —

$ 657

Effective Tax Rate



9.3 %

3.4 pts.

1.7 pts.

2.8 pts.

(0.8) pts.

16.3 % Income from Continuing Operations

$ 2,127

$ 704

$ 290

$ (112)

$ 367

$ 3,376

Income Margin from Continuing

Operations



7.2 %

2.4 pts.

1.0 pts.

(0.4) pts.

1.2 pts.

11.4 % Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:

Continuing Operations

$ 2.34

$ 0.77

$ 0.32

$ (0.12)

$ 0.40

$ 3.71













































Six Months Ended June 30, 2021





Continuing Operations











Acquisition-

Retirement-

Tax

Kyndryl-

















Related

Related

Reform

Related

Operating





GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Adjustments (2)

Impacts

Impacts (3)

(Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 14,879

$ 353

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 15,232

Gross Profit Margin



54.3 %

1.3 pts.

— pts.

— pts.

— pts.

55.6 % S,G&A

$ 9,536

$ (582)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 8,954

Other (Income) & Expense



647



(1)



(649)



—



—



(3)

Total Expense & Other (Income)



13,724



(583)



(649)



—



—



12,491

Pre-tax Income from Continuing

Operations



1,155



936



649



—



—



2,741

Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations



4.2 %

3.4 pts.

2.4 pts.

— pts.

— pts.

10.0 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (4)

$ (58)

$ 238

$ 86

$ 6

$ —

$ 272

Effective Tax Rate



(5.0) %

10.4 pts.

4.3 pts.

0.2 pts.

— pts.

9.9 % Income from Continuing Operations

$ 1,213

$ 699

$ 563

$ (6)

$ —

$ 2,469

Income Margin from Continuing

Operations



4.4 %

2.5 pts.

2.1 pts.

(0.0) pts.

— pts.

9.0 % Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:

Continuing Operations

$ 1.34

$ 0.77

$ 0.62

$ (0.01)

$ —

$ 2.73

____________________ (1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related

to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs.

(2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan

curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3) Primarily relates to the fair value changes in the retained Kyndryl common stock and the related cash-settled swap.

(4) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As

Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.



