Glia and Access Softek Partner to Expand Digital Customer Service

NEW YORK and BERKELEY, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service , today announced a strategic partnership with Access Softek, an omnichannel digital banking provider. The integration of Glia's technology allows Access Softek to offer seamless Digital Customer Service (DCS) as part of its digital banking platform.

Access Softek has been in business more than 35 years and continues to drive innovation in the financial sector. By adding Glia to its robust product portfolio, Access Softek will allow its more than 400 banks and credit union clients to seamlessly connect with customers and members within the digital domain, building loyalty that lasts.

"We are pleased to bring Glia into our expanding and innovative ecosystem of solutions for our clients. Glia, like Access Softek, has a proven track record of helping institutions transform the end user experience," said Chris Doner, CEO of Access Softek. "Glia's sophisticated Digital Customer Service technology, when used with the Access Softek Access Digital banking product, brings great flexibility and choice for end users, allowing them to engage with their institutions however they feel most comfortable."

Integrating Glia's digital-first customer service capabilities into the Access Softek platform empowers institutions to meet customers where they are and provide support across digital channels—including SMS, chat, OnScreen voice and, video —without breaking the digital connection. Collaboration tools such as CoBrowsing allow financial institutions to guide customers, helping to improve the customer experience and increase efficiencies.

"A growing number of financial institutions are embracing Digital Customer Service (DCS) to align with the digital lifestyles of their members and customers, and continuously meet their expectations. This partnership further expands our joint reach, enabling Access Softek to provide seamless DCS solutions for banks and credit unions to meet their customers and members OnScreen, keep them online and improve the overall digital experience," said Steve Kaish, SVP of Alliances for Glia.

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 300 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named both a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating) for a second year in a row, Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors. To learn more, visit glia.com.

About Access Softek, Inc.

Access Softek is the trusted partner of credit unions and banks, providing comprehensive Access Digital suite of banking solutions that includes everything consumers and business owners need from the basics of online and mobile banking to account opening and lending, conversational banking, biometric authentication, real-time fraud prevention, automated investing, a crypto solution that can be integrated directly into a financial institution's digital banking platform, modern intuitive member UI/UX, and other innovative products.

Today, over six million customers securely and easily manage their money using Access Softek solutions. Access Softek sets the standard for the omnichannel digital banking landscape, and for over three decades continues to deliver industry firsts and ensure reliable support from its Berkeley, California, headquarters. For more information, visit www.accesssoftek.com .

