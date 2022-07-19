Jacobs Awarded $310 Million Sellafield Asset Care Framework

Collaboration and project delivery improvements to make site safer, sooner

DALLAS , July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected to deliver Sellafield Ltd's new Integrated Asset Care (IAC) framework as a 50/50 partner in the OneAIM joint venture with Mitie.

IAC covers core construction and asset care services at Sellafield, the U.K.'s most complex nuclear site, replacing the existing Operation Site Works (OSW) framework which has reached its maximum term.

Sellafield Ltd has estimated the value of the IAC framework at $310 million (£250 million) over a maximum five-year term, describing it as a key delivery vehicle.

"This important win provides continuity for our skilled and dedicated OneAIM team, whose great work on OSW has been recognized by our successful bid for the replacement framework," said Jacobs Energy, Security and Technology Senior Vice President Karen Wiemelt. "Collaborating with other suppliers and frameworks improves project delivery and helps achieve Sellafield's purpose of creating a clean and safe environment for future generations."

The IAC scope of work includes, among others, civil, mechanical and electrical engineering, with OneAIM responsible for: project implementation, including installation, modifications, commissioning, dismantling and removal of plant and equipment; asset care and support activities; coordination and collaboration with existing Sellafield Ltd frameworks; programmatic delivery; and integrated project controls and project management.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

