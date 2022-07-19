Savoy Magazine Names Unisys General Counsel Claudius Sokenu to 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America List

Selection acknowledges Sokenu's leadership in global legal, corporate secretary and ethics and compliance functions

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Claudius Sokenu, senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at Unisys, has been named to Savoy Magazine's 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America list.

Sokenu joined Unisys in May 2022 to lead the company's legal, corporate secretary and ethics and compliance functions globally. He previously served as senior vice president, global deputy general counsel and chief of staff to the general counsel at Cognizant. Prior to Cognizant, he was vice president, deputy general counsel as well as global head of litigation, investigations, and ethics and compliance at Andeavor, a then-Fortune 100 energy company. Before going in-house, Sokenu worked in private practice where he was as a partner at law firms, Shearman & Sterling LLP, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP and Mayer Brown LLP. Earlier in his career, he served as senior counsel in the Washington, D.C. office of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"In addition to Claudius' impressive legal experience, he has championed those around him and has already made a measurable impact on our company through his leadership," said Unisys Chair and CEO Peter Altabef. "We are grateful for all his contributions and are thrilled that he has received this prestigious recognition from Savoy Magazine."

"I am humbled to be among such an inspiring group of business leaders," said Sokenu. "This honor is a testament to Unisys' commitment to creating a diverse, inclusive and collaborative culture, and I look forward to all that we will achieve together."

Savoy Magazine's 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America list showcases an elite representation of African-American men and women who have been recognized for their executive and business leadership in leading national and global corporations.

