Imperial Brands Finance PLC (formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Finance PLC) announces cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding U.S.$1,000,000,000 3.500% Notes due 2023 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 ("EUWA").

BRISTOL, England, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial Brands Finance PLC (the "Offeror") announces today an offer to purchase any and all of its outstanding U.S.$1,000,000,000 3.500% Notes due 2023 (the "Securities"), issued by the Offeror and guaranteed by Imperial Brands PLC (formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, the "Parent Guarantor", and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and Imperial Tobacco Limited (together with the Parent Guarantor, the "Guarantors"), for cash (the "Offer"). The terms and conditions of the Offer are described in an offer to purchase dated July 20, 2022 (the "Offer to Purchase"). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as assigned to them in the Offer to Purchase.

Holders are advised to read carefully the Offer to Purchase for full details of, and information on the procedures for participating in, the Offer.

The following table sets forth certain information relating to pricing for the Offer.

Title of Security CUSIP / ISIN Outstanding Principal

Amount Purchase Price (per

U.S.$1,000) Amount subject to the

Offer 3.500% Senior Notes due

2023 Rule 144A: 453140AB1 /

US453140AB17 Regulation S: G4721VBL7 /

USG4721VBL74 U.S.$1,000,000,000 U.S.$1,000.50 Any and all

Purpose of the Offer

The Offeror is making the Offer as part of a refinancing of certain of its existing debt. The Offer, together with the proposed concurrent offering of one or more series of debt securities, is intended to extend the Offeror's debt maturity profile. Securities purchased in the Offer will be retired and cancelled.

The Offer

The Offeror will pay a purchase price of U.S.$1,000.50 (the "Purchase Price") per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Deadline (including those validly tendered in accordance with the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures) and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer.

In addition to the payment of the Purchase Price, each Holder whose Securities are validly tendered and delivered (and not validly withdrawn) (including those validly tendered in accordance with the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures) and accepted for purchase will also be paid Accrued Interest equal to interest accrued and unpaid on the Securities from (and including) the immediately preceding interest payment date for the Securities to (but excluding) the Settlement Date.

Accrued Interest will cease to accrue on the Settlement Date, and (in the case of Securities for which the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures are used) no additional accrued interest will be paid in respect of the period from the Settlement Date to the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date.

The Purchase Price and the Accrued Interest for the Securities validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) in the Offer will be paid on the Settlement Date or the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date, as applicable (subject to any postponement of the applicable Settlement Date or the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date, as applicable, as described in the Offer to Purchase).

Conditions of the Offer

The Offer is not conditioned on any minimum amount of Securities being tendered.

The Offeror's obligation to accept and pay for Securities in the Offer is, however, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions described in "Terms and Conditions of the Offer—Conditions of the Offer" of the Offer to Purchase, including the condition that the Offeror shall have completed prior to the Expiration Deadline an offering of one or more series of debt securities, on terms and subject to conditions satisfactory to the Offeror in its sole discretion (collectively, the "Financing Condition"), contained in the Offer to Purchase. Subject to applicable securities laws and the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, the Offeror reserves the right, with respect to the Offer made by it, (i) to waive or modify in whole or in part any and all conditions to the Offer, (ii) to extend the Withdrawal Deadline or the Expiration Deadline, (iii) to modify or terminate the Offer or (iv) to otherwise amend the Offer in any respect.

Announcements in connection with the Offer will be made by the delivery of a press release to a widely disseminated news or wire service. Copies of all announcements, notices and press releases will be available from the Information & Depositary Agent. All documentation relating to the Offer, together with any updates, will also be available on the Offer website (https://www.gbsc-usa.com/imperial/) operated by the Information & Depositary Agent for the purpose of the Offer.

A tender of Securities for purchase pursuant to the Offer should be made by the submission of a valid Tender Instruction. If any Holder wishes to tender its Securities but such Holder cannot comply with the procedures for the submission of a valid Tender Instruction prior to the Expiration Deadline, such Holder may tender its Securities according to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures, as set out in the Offer to Purchase.

Indicative timetable

The following timetable sets out the expected dates and times of the key events relating to the Offer. This is an indicative timetable and is subject to change.

Indicative Timeline ( New York City time)

Date Calendar Date and Time Event Commencement Date July 20, 2022 Offer to Purchase available from the Information & Depositary Agent and on the Offer website. Offer announced through a press release to a recognized financial news service in the manner described under "Terms and Conditions of the Offer—Announcements" in the Offer to Purchase. Expiration Deadline 5:00 p.m., on July 26, 2022 The last time and date for Holders to submit Tender Instructions (or, where applicable, Notices of Guaranteed Delivery) in order to be able to participate in the Offer and to be eligible to receive the Purchase Price and Accrued Interest on the Settlement Date or the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date, as applicable. Withdrawal Deadline 5:00 p.m., on July 26, 2022 Deadline for Holders to properly withdraw tenders of their Securities (or, where applicable, Notices of Guaranteed Delivery). If a tender of Securities (or, where applicable, a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery) is properly withdrawn, the Holder will not receive any consideration on the Settlement Date or the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date, as applicable (unless that Holder validly re-tenders such Securities at or prior to the Expiration Deadline and the Securities are accepted by the Offeror). Announcement of

Results of the Offer July 27, 2022 The Offeror expects to announce the aggregate principal amount of Securities to be accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer (assuming that Securities tendered in accordance with the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures are validly delivered by the Guaranteed Delivery Deadline). Settlement Date Expected to be July 27, 2022 Settlement Date for Securities validly tendered and accepted for purchase by the Offeror, other than in the case of Securities validly tendered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures. Payment of the Purchase Price and any Accrued Interest in respect of any such Securities. Guaranteed Delivery

Deadline 5:00 p.m., on July 28, 2022 The last time and date for Holders to validly deliver Securities in respect of which a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery was delivered at or prior to the Expiration Deadline. Guaranteed Delivery

Settlement Date Expected to be July 29, 2022 Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date for Securities validly tendered and accepted for purchase by the Offeror pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures. Payment of the Purchase Price and any Accrued Interest in respect of any such Securities.



The above dates and times are subject, where applicable, to the right of the Offeror to extend, re-open, amend, and/or terminate the Offer, subject to applicable securities laws and the terms set within the Offer to Purchase. Holders of Securities are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Securities when such intermediary would require to receive instructions to participate in, or withdraw their instruction to participate in, the Offer before the deadlines set out above.

Holders of Securities are advised to read carefully the Offer to Purchase for full details of and information on the procedures for participating in the Offer.

Further information

Holders of Securities may access the Offer to Purchase and the form of Notice of Guaranteed Delivery at https://www.gbsc-usa.com/imperial/.

Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the Offer may be directed to the Dealer Managers:

Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the tender of Securities including requests for a copy of the Offer to Purchase may be directed to:

Dealer Managers

Merrill Lynch International

2 King Edward Street

London EC1A 1HQ

United Kingdom Mizuho Securities USA LLC

1271 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

United States of America Attention: Liability Management Group

Telephone (Europe): +44 207 996 5420

Telephone (U.S. Toll Free): +1 (888) 292-0070

Telephone (U.S.): +1 (980) 387-3907

Email: DG.LM-EMEA@bofa.com Attention: Liability Management

Telephone (Europe): +44 207 090 6134

Telephone (U.S. Toll Free): +1 (866) 271-7403

Telephone (U.S.): +1 (212) 205-7736

Email: FI-DCM-LiabilityManagement@mizuhogroup.com

Information Agent:

Global Bondholder Services Corporation 65 Broadway – Suite 404 New York, New York 10006 Attention: Corporate Actions Bankers and Brokers call: +1 (212) 430-3774 Toll free: +1 (855) 654-2015 Website: https://www.gbsc-usa.com/imperial/

Depositary Agent:

Global Bondholder Services Corporation By facsimile (For Eligible Institutions only): +1 (212) 430-3775/3779 Confirmation: +1 (212) 430-3774 Email: contact@gbsc-usa.com

NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

This press release is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell the Securities or any other securities. The Offeror is making the Offer only by, and pursuant to, the terms of the Offer to Purchase. The Offer is not being made in any jurisdiction in which the making of or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities laws, blue sky laws or other laws of such jurisdiction. None of the Offeror, the Dealer Managers or the Information & Depositary Agent is making any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender or refrain from tendering their Securities in response to the Offer or how much they should tender. Each Holder must make his, her or its own decision as to whether to tender or refrain from tendering Securities and, if a Holder determines to tender, as to how many Securities to tender.

This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Offer to Purchase. This announcement and the Offer to Purchase contain important information which should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Offer. If any Holder is in any doubt as to the contents of the Offer to Purchase or the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own legal, accounting and financial advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, from its broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser. Any individual or company whose Securities are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee must contact such entity if it wishes to tender such Securities pursuant to the Offer.

UK MARKET ABUSE REGULATION

This announcement is released by the Offeror and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA ("UK MAR"), encompassing information relating to the Offer described above. For the purposes of UK MAR and Article 2 of the binding technical standards published by the Financial Conduct Authority in relation to MAR as regards Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Matthew Slade, Director of the Offeror.

