Premier Tech invests $33M for the construction of a new facility in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Premier Tech announces a 33 million investment for the construction of a new facility in Montgomery, Alabama, for its Systems and Automation business group. Through this major investment, Premier Tech Systems and Automation is creating its headquarters for the United States, strengthening its presence in America, and therefore reconfirms its commitment toward its customers and the American market.

Premier Tech new Montgomery facility (CNW Group/Premier Tech ltée) (PRNewswire)

The construction of this 165 000-square-foot facility began early spring 2022 and will further improve the overall experience for American customers — through the design and manufacturing of innovative end-of-line packaging and palletizing solutions that help increase capacity and optimize manufacturing facilities in the nutrition, industrial, organic and agriculture market sectors.

This stronger American presence will enhance the customer experience, easing project execution through proximity for on-site visits and factory acceptance tests. This bright, clean, and safe new installation will include air conditioning and a technical floor allowing equipment to be fully tested according to the actual production parameters required by customers. There will also be an innovation, research and development area as well as a training centre. This facility will serve as a customer solutions hub for the American market, as well as a spare parts distribution centre, which will accelerate the delivery of spare parts for customers in the US. The operations will start gradually as of March 2023 and the moving will be completed at the beginning of the summer.

"The design of our new facility will allow an increase in production capacity that will sustain our future growth. It will also allow us to better serve the American market," according to André Noreau, president and chief executive officer of Premier Tech Systems and Automation. "Team members will have a world-class manufacturing environment and this new construction will become the cornerstone of equipment manufacturing and customer solutions in the United States."

"We are grateful for a global company like Premier Tech who has committed to invest in Montgomery and deepen their roots with innovative end-of-line packaging and the creation of new jobs for our community," said Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed.

Since the launch of the modernization plan in 2020, 55 jobs have been created and 78 have been secured at the current Montgomery site — for a total of 133 production and office team members. The configuration of this new facility could foster further investments that would help double the workforce by 2028.

"We are so honored that Premier Tech has expanded since selecting Montgomery as one of their homes in 28 countries all over the world," said Montgomery Chamber Chair Cedric Campbell. "Partnership and teamwork are key to this kind of economic growth, and we are grateful for the impact this kind of investment will have on the entire region."

"We are proud to welcome Premier Tech to its newest facility in Montgomery County. Its investment showcases that Montgomery is on the world stage for innovation and technology," said County Commission Chair Doug Singleton.

This construction in Montgomery aligns with Premier Tech's commitment to modernize its installations in the United States to enhance the customer experience across the country, strengthen its local footprint by creating jobs and support its growth. Another 12-million-dollar investment is underway for a manufacturing infrastructure project in Salt Lake City as part of this installation modernization initiative.

About Premier Tech

Making a difference, this is what we are all about at Premier Tech. One team driven by a shared passion to deliver solutions that will better the lives of people, businesses and communities. At Premier Tech, People and Technologies connect in lasting, transformative ways, giving life to products and services that help feed, protect and improve our world. We are committed to creating sustainable solutions that help bring beautiful gardens to life, increase crop yields, improve the efficiency of manufacturing facilities, treat and recycle water, and much more as we keep innovating.

For nearly a century, Premier Tech has been growing internationally, driven by the collective power of its 5 200 team members in 28 countries. Backed by more than a quarter-century-long track record of solid growth, Premier Tech today records sales of more than one billion dollars.

People and Technologies making a difference

For more information about Premier Tech, visit www.premiertech.com and follow twitter.com/_PremierTech. To learn more about the presence of Premier Tech Systems and Automation in Montgomery visit www.premiertech.com/montgomery-career

Premier Tech logo (CNW Group/Premier Tech ltée) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Premier Tech ltée