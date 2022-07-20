Speakerbus Announces Acquisition of iMarket's Trader Voice Business

LONDON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakerbus, a leading provider of real-time digital communications for the financial markets, has announced the acquisition of iMarket, a leading provider of trader voice communications services.

This acquisition represents a significant expansion of services for Cadence, Speakerbus' high-performance cloud trading communications platform.

Launched in April 2021, Cadence is a suite of software-based trading communications, compliance and connectivity services with resilient, low-latency performance delivered globally as a service in a private, public or hybrid cloud architecture that can be managed by Speakerbus or clients themselves.

With the addition of iMarket's customer base, Cadence has added hundreds of institutional financial services companies to its on-net community and is now a direct point of connection and collaboration to thousands of market participants worldwide.

Benefits of Cadence include:

Trader voice delivered as a secure, compliant, high-availability service

Provider-agnostic, multi-cloud approach to critical communications

Seamless transition to next-gen SIP connectivity services

Access to leading on-net voice trading communities

Works with any trading communications platform

Simple subscription pricing optimises flexibility and costs

"The acquisition of iMarket immediately expands our Cadence on-net community for the financial trading industry, enabling traders to connect to more markets, more quickly and at lower cost," said Andy Wodhams, CEO of Speakerbus. "Cadence is a platform and carrier-agnostic managed service for clients who no longer want to build and run trading communications networks themselves."

Cadence enables customers to migrate their voice trading connectivity services at their own pace and offers access to the broadest community of legacy and next-generation platforms and services.

"iMarket has developed an exceptional reputation for providing high-quality connectivity and personalised service to our customers in the financial community for twenty years. We believe that as the market transitions to digital services and hybrid work models, the combination of the iMarket community and Cadence platform allows our customers to rethink their trading communications and do it in a way that suits their business and with their preferred partners," said Dennis Costello, President and CEO of iMarket.

The Cadence cloud platform is already interconnected with the iMarket on-net community and is available globally, offering an array of options to suit client cloud architecture, connectivity, trading platform preferences.

About Speakerbus

The Speakerbus Group is a leading provider of critical voice solutions that power the financial and command & control markets. Our portfolio of collaboration, connectivity and compliance solutions helps organisations gather information, gain insight, make decisions and build relationships. For over 35 years, Speakerbus has been recognised for having a customer-first approach, striving to provide consistently excellent and personalised service. For more information, visit www.speakerbus.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@speakerbus).

About iMarket

iMarket Communications, Inc. provides quality, high-performance telecom services built around the unique needs of the global financial community. iMarket's leading-edge trader voice solutions offer the power and flexibility needed to streamline critical communications, connect to clients and ensure business continuity. A cost-effective way to manage fast-paced business requirements, iMarket's Trader Voice products make it easy to manage regulatory requirements while communicating with the speed and flexibility required by the evolving financial industry. For more information please visit www.imarketcommunications.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

