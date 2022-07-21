Flix SE launches Flix North America, Inc. to Oversee U.S., Canada, and Mexico Operations for FlixBus Inc. and Greyhound Lines, Inc.

New Executive Leadership Named

+ Flix North America, Inc. structured to improve efficiency, amplify strengths to both companies

+ Greyhound Lines, Inc. and FlixBus Inc. will remain separate companies

+ Kadir "Kai" Boysan named CEO of Flix North America, Inc., Nathan Oujezdsky announced as CFO

+ CEO Greyhound Lines, Dave Leach, to retire at end of 2022

DALLAS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flix SE, the global transportation provider that operates Greyhound Lines, Inc. ("Greyhound"), FlixBus, FlixTrain, Kâmil Koç, announces the introduction of Flix North America, Inc. ("Flix North America"). This entity, based in Dallas, will oversee operations for both Greyhound and FlixBus across North America.

"The acquisition of Greyhound last year was a major step forward for Flix; the expansion into two brands helped achieve an integral part of our growth strategy to build our global presence," said André Schwämmlein, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Flix SE. "By increasing synergies of both brands under Flix North America, we will continue to provide consumers with an affordable, comfortable, smart, and sustainable transportation solution much more efficiently."

Key to the Dallas-based entity is an executive team led by newly appointed CEO Kadir "Kai" Boysan, former CEO of Kâmil Koç Buses, Inc. Boysan has worked with Flix since the company acquired Kamil Koç in 2019, bringing valuable experience from leading the brand's operations in Türkiye (formerly Turkey).

Greyhound CEO Dave Leach, who has been with the company for over 30 years, will retire at the end of 2022. Leach will remain with the company as a strategic advisor until his retirement. "Dave's leadership and expertise has been an important influence on how we have been able to create a strong foundation for the path forward," said Schwämmlein. Leach first joined Greyhound in 1986 as a baggage handler and worked his way up to leading the iconic brand as CEO in 2007.

"For more than 100 years, Greyhound provided accessible travel across North America," said Dave Leach. "And for over 30 years I have been proud to be a part of such an incredible team and legendary brand. I have every confidence that Kai and Flix North America will not only protect that legacy but improve upon it with its global approach, smart technology, and an environmental-friendly focus. I look forward to seeing the future innovations this new entity will bring both to the intercity bus sector and its ability to better serve communities across the U.S."

Other executives of Flix North America Inc. include:

Nathan Oujezdsky, former VP of Commercial Finance for Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits takes the post as CFO of Flix North America.

Bill Blankenship, with Greyhound for 25 years, will take over from Dave Leach as President of Greyhound Lines, Inc. and continue as COO.

Former interim CFO of Greyhound, Cork Van Den Handel, is stepping down from his Greyhound role.

Pierre Gourdain, who joined Flix in 2015, will lead FlixBus Inc. as President and COO.

The new structure is effective immediately. It comes after Flix's acquisition nine months ago, having purchased the largest provider of long-distance bus transportation in the United States, from FirstGroup plc.

"FlixBus and Greyhound's dedication to consumers has made them both leaders in the intercity bus industry," said Kai Boysan, CEO of Flix North America, Inc. "Now, with Flix North America, we can harness both brands' strengths and provide the best, most accessible transportation solution. Together with the existing team, we will push boundaries and work towards profitable growth."

About Flix North America, Inc.

Flix North America Inc., parent company of FlixBus Inc. and Greyhound Lines, Inc. , is the largest intercity bus transportation provider in North America. A subsidiary of Germany-based mobility company Flix SE, Flix North America Inc. provides services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with over 2,500 destinations across its network. Flix North America Inc. shares Flix SE's vision of offering affordable and environmentally friendly transportation for all people.

