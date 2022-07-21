Kevin Fugate Joins JD Martin as a Business Development Consultant

Industry veteran to deliver strategic sales advisory expertise to help grow emerging markets

HOUSTON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JD Martin, is pleased to announce Kevin Fugate has joined the Mid-Atlantic team and will serve as a business development consultant.

In this role, Fugate will initially focus and pursue developing business opportunities in Tennessee and Kentucky. He will also be responsible for analyzing prospective expansion options and help shape future growth plans for the larger geographic region.

"Kevin's deep industry knowledge and unique expertise will support our efforts to deliver more value to new and existing customers on behalf of the manufacturers' we represent. He is a known, trusted industry leader, that brings value to our business efforts." said Lance Holmes, RVP of the Carolinas.

Over the past 40-plus years, Fugate has held multiple sales leadership roles with industry leaders such as Schneider Electric/Square D, Thomas & Betts (T&B) and ABB. Most recently, he served as a Sales VP for T&B for the southern region of the US. He has managed large cross-functional teams and multiple enterprise-wide projects including a recent SAP conversion for ABB.

Kevin graduated from Missouri University in 1982 with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering.

ABOUT JD MARTIN:

JD Martin Company is an electrical manufacturers' representative agency that sells and markets premier lines of electrical products to OEM and MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. For more than 68 years, we have supported industries such as oil & gas, mining, steel, waste water treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over 15 states in territories that include Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, The Carolinas and Florida. To learn more about JD Martin click here.

